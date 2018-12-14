Nick Jonas says he wants to start a family with wife Priyanka Chopra: Definitely want to be a father someday

Nick Jonas has said in a new interview that raising a family with wife Priyanka Chopra is a “real dream”. The American singer is back in the US after marrying Priyanka in an extravagant wedding in Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace earlier this month. Nick, 26, said while talking to Spotify’s The Rewind, “I definitely want to be a father someday. I think that’s a real dream.”

Talking of his own childhood and his career as a teen star, he added, “I think I’ve had to grow up pretty quick. With that, you could look at it two ways. You could say that was unfair or you could say it’s given me some real perspective at an early age and I’ve seen a lot of life at an early age, and I hope to be able to share that with a kid of my own someday.”

Nick had on Thursday shared a photo with her two nieces, daughters of brother Kevin Jonas, and written, “My beautiful nieces teaching me everything I know on the keys.” Nick and Priyanka are reportedly hosting a wedding reception in Mumbai later this month for her Bollywood friends.

Priyanka has also been open about starting a family. She recently told People magazine, “I always say, ‘Man proposes, God disposes.’ So I’m not taking any chances. We definitely want kids, and when the time is right, it will happen. That is, it’s going to happen in the next 10 years. Well, hopefully earlier than that. I’m very fond of children and I want to be able to do that.”

Nick and Priyanka married in Rajasthan on December 1 and 2 in accordance with Hindu and Christian rituals. Priyanka wore a hand-beaded and embroidered Ralph Lauren gown with a stunning 75-foot long veil for the Christian ceremony while she chose a Sabyasachi red lehenga for her Hindu wedding.

First Published: Dec 14, 2018 12:35 IST