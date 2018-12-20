Priyanka Chopra stuns in Sabyasachi gown, massive diamond necklace at Mumbai reception. See pics

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace in two wedding ceremonies: a Christian ceremony on December 1 and a Hindu ceremony on December 2. Few weddings were more talked-about in 2018 than Priyanka Chopra’s nuptials to Nick Jonas. As the couple is one of the best-looking celebrity pairs around, we had absolutely no doubt that their ensembles for the momentous occasion would follow suit. After wearing several head-turning outfits throughout their wedding festivities, for their first Mumbai reception on Wednesday — Priyanka and Nick are throwing a second one in Mumbai on Thursday, making it the newlyweds’ third wedding reception, since the Delhi reception on December 4, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi too made an appearance — Priyanka stunned in a midnight blue Sabyasachi gown.

Priyanka Chopra, who wore a red sequin-covered bridal lehenga by the ace fashion designer, has been spotted wearing several Sabyasachi ensembles since her wedding. Thus, it was only fitting that she chose the designer for her reception in Mumbai. Priyanka’s custom-made strapless gown at the celebration was fit for royalty, with its matching net dupatta. The dark blue number gleamed with hand-embroidered embellishments, and captured Priyanka’s sexy, yet elegant style.

Priyanka Chopra’s Sabyasachi look is pure bridal perfection: It had a curve-hugging silhouette without sacrificing the volume and drama of a traditional lehenga. Priyanka’s gown truly made a statement, with its strapless silhouette, sweetheart neckline, decadent golden beads and antique hand-embroidered detailing. The beauty was completed with extravagant jewellery from Sabyasachi Jewelry, channelling the same drama as Priyanka’s outfit.

The old adage, “diamonds are a girl’s best friend” certainly rings true for Priyanka Chopra. The exquisite diamond necklace she wore to the Mumbai reception is a vintage masterpiece. The opulent, one-of-a-kind necklace was crafted with uncut diamonds and pearls. It offered the perfect canvas for a messy-but-chic updo with delicate flowers. Priyanka’s hairstyle exuded elegance; it was traditional with a modern twist. To round off her ensemble, Priyanka wore a classic beauty look that suited the formal occassion and oozed timelessness: It was sexy and smoldering, but elegant. With eyelashes for days, bold eyebrows, an on trend brown-red lip and a slightly smoky eye, Priyanka’s stunning look was perfectly festive with a regal touch.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Dec 20, 2018 12:22 IST