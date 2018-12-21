Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas look stunning at their Mumbai wedding reception. See their pics, videos

The first pictures of actor Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas from their wedding reception in Mumbai are here. The couple looks stunning in their best outfits as they prepare to party with Bollywood stars at Taj Land’s End.

Priyanka wore an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla outfit while Nick wore a black suit. The two complemented each other perfectly in their outfits. Check out their pictures from the night:

Priyanka Chopra and US musician Nick Jonas during a reception in Mumbai. (Photo by PUNIT PARANJPE / AFP) (AFP)

This is the newlyweds’ third wedding reception. After their December 2 wedding in Jodhpur, the couple hosted a reception in New Delhi which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Their second reception was in Mumbai on Wednesday at the JW Marriot Hotel and was attended by their friends and family.

Priyanka wore a strapless traditional Indian outfit in blue and gold to the reception on Wednesday. She looked gorgeous as she accessorised her outfit with a huge diamond necklace. While Nick was seen in a grey colour suit. After posing for the shutterbugs, Priyanka thanked everyone for coming.

“I am going to take your attention for two seconds... It means so much to us that all of you came tonight. This has been an extremely special chapter in my life and I wanted my husband to meet all the special people who have contributed to it.

Priyanka Chopra and her husband singer Nick Jonas pose during a photo opportunity at their wedding reception in Mumbai, India December 19, 2018. (Reuters)

“So thank you very much for being here, friends of my parents, my dad who I know is here. Thank you very much for coming and I hope you have a wonderful time tonight,” Priyanka said.

Looking at her hubby, she added, “And this is my husband, Nick Jonas”. While Nick said, “This is my first show in India. And thank you all so very much for coming out.” “I wasn’t too far from here that I took Madhu (Priyanka’s mother) out to lunch and asked her if I could marry her daughter. So to be here tonight with all of you...the people who have helped shape who she has become means the world to me. To be embraced with such open arms, it’s just unbelievable. Tonight is about celebrating and spending time, it is my first introduction with you all.” Priyanka and Nick tied the knot at Jodhpur’s iconic Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1. They married as per Christian and Hindu rituals.

The extravagant wedding was followed by a reception in Delhi on December 4, which was attended by PM Narendra Modi.

After their Delhi reception, the couple went off to Oman. As per media reports, Priyanka later went back to New York, to promote her movie “Isn’t It Romantic”.

