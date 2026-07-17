Delhi rain forecast: Heavy showers likely over the next 6 days, monsoon to intensify from July 20

Delhi is expected to witness limited rain over the next three days. The capital city will only receive isolated to scattered rainfall across the city, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Residents are likely to experience brief spells of rain and thunderstorms while widespread monsoon showers are expected to remain absent until July 19. People use umbrellas during rainfall. The IMD has forecast widespread showers across the capital from July 20. (PTI/Representative)

The weather department has forecast a more active monsoon phase between July 20 and July 22. Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is expected over Delhi and adjoining parts of Haryana. Isolated places may receive heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

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Light rain likely over next three days The IMD forecast indicates that rainfall activity will remain limited across the national capital until July 19, with showers confined to isolated or scattered areas rather than the entire city.

The department said weather conditions are likely to change from July 20, bringing a significant increase in rainfall activity.

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Rainfall expected to intensify from July 20 From July 20 to July 22, the IMD has forecast fairly widespread to widespread rainfall across Delhi and neighbouring Haryana.

The department has also predicted isolated heavy rainfall during the three days, indicating that while most areas are expected to receive rain, a few locations could experience intense showers.

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Monsoon activity set to strengthen The upcoming spell is expected to mark a stronger phase of the monsoon over the region after several days of relatively limited rainfall activity.

The department has advised that rainfall is likely to become more widespread during the July 20–22 period compared with the preceding three days.

At present, Delhi is witnessing a temperature of around 36 degrees Celsius. The weather department has forecast a thunderstorm later in the day. The temperatures are expected to increase 2–3-degree celsius before a more active spell of monsoon sets in from July 20.

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