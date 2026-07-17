Delhi rain forecast: Heavy showers likely over the next 6 days, monsoon to intensify from July 20
The IMD has forecast limited rainfall over the next three days, with widespread showers and isolated heavy rain likely from July 20.
Delhi is expected to witness limited rain over the next three days. The capital city will only receive isolated to scattered rainfall across the city, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Residents are likely to experience brief spells of rain and thunderstorms while widespread monsoon showers are expected to remain absent until July 19.
The weather department has forecast a more active monsoon phase between July 20 and July 22. Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is expected over Delhi and adjoining parts of Haryana. Isolated places may receive heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.
Also read: As monsoon hits lull; city remains 25% monsoon deficient
Light rain likely over next three days
The IMD forecast indicates that rainfall activity will remain limited across the national capital until July 19, with showers confined to isolated or scattered areas rather than the entire city.
The department said weather conditions are likely to change from July 20, bringing a significant increase in rainfall activity.
Also read: Farmers confront the vagaries of a patchy monsoon
Rainfall expected to intensify from July 20
From July 20 to July 22, the IMD has forecast fairly widespread to widespread rainfall across Delhi and neighbouring Haryana.
The department has also predicted isolated heavy rainfall during the three days, indicating that while most areas are expected to receive rain, a few locations could experience intense showers.
Also read: Monsoon has arrived in Delhi, but where is the rain? Experts explain
Monsoon activity set to strengthen
The upcoming spell is expected to mark a stronger phase of the monsoon over the region after several days of relatively limited rainfall activity.
The department has advised that rainfall is likely to become more widespread during the July 20–22 period compared with the preceding three days.
At present, Delhi is witnessing a temperature of around 36 degrees Celsius. The weather department has forecast a thunderstorm later in the day. The temperatures are expected to increase 2–3-degree celsius before a more active spell of monsoon sets in from July 20.
Also read: Delhi logs hottest July day in two years as humidity fuels discomfort
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT News Desk
Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.Read More