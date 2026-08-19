‘Use PM Cares Fund for schools’: CJP's Abhijeet Dipke as report reveals corpus rose to over ₹8,400 crore

The corpus of the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations ( PM CARES ) Fund rose 17.8% from ₹7,173.03 crore in 2023-24 to ₹8,452.07 crore in 2024-25, according to its audited statements released on Monday.

“A report came out that there is almost ₹8,500 crore in the PM CARES Fund which is not being used anywhere. It's not being used at all,” Dipke said in a video.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke has questioned why the ₹8,452 crore corpus of the PM CARES Fund is not being used to improve basic facilities in rural government schools, after a report showed that the fund’s corpus had risen significantly in 2024-25.

Dipke said he had been visiting schools in villages over the past few days and found their condition “very bad”. He said children in several schools were struggling to access basic facilities, including drinking water.

“They are struggling to get drinking water in schools. So why are we not using this money for those children's schools? Why is this money not being used to build new schools?” he added.

Dipke said authorities had told him that several schools lacked basic facilities because of a shortage of funds.

“So on one hand, it is being said that there are no funds for schools, and on the other hand, ₹8,500 crore is lying in the PM CARES Fund,” he said.

The increase in the PM CARES Fund corpus came despite domestic donations falling by nearly 30% and foreign donations declining by more than 18% in 2024-25. The audited statements indicate that the rise was driven largely by interest income on fixed deposits and refunds from implementing agencies, while expenditure during the year was negligible.

Dipke estimated that a well-equipped model school could cost around ₹8 crore and that the corpus could theoretically fund more than 1,000 such schools.

“If one school costs ₹8 crore, then with ₹8,500 crore, more than 1,000 new high-tech model schools could have been built. But none of this is happening,” he said.