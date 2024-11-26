Tamil Nadu rain: IMD issues red alert warning for 4 districts

The Chennai weather department (RMC) has issued a red alert for a few districts in Tamil Nadu, saying coastal and delta districts are expected to experience heavy rainfall over the next five days due to a deep depression. The weather department has issued a red alert for Mayiladuthurai, Karaikal, Thiruvarur, and Nagapattinam. Several other districts are under orange alert.(PTI)

The depression is likely to bring heavy rain to isolated areas in Ramanathapuram, Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur, Kallakurichi, and Chengalpattu districts.

In addition, Ariyalur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Villupuram, Puducherry, Sivaganga, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, and Tiruvannamalai districts are expected to receive very heavy rainfall.

Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry are also likely to see heavy rainfall. Fishermen have been advised to return to coasts and not venture out during this period due to rough seas. The IMD has predicted that the depression will subside by November 30, leaving the state with an overall yellow alert.

Tamil Nadu has been experiencing isolated heavy rainfall since November 21 leading to severe flooding and waterlogging in residential areas. In Thoothukudi, urban areas like Rajagopal Nagar, Pushpa Nagar, Raju Nagar, Postal Telegram Colony, and other parts of the city have experienced significant waterlogging as well.

Earlier this month, Udhayanidhi Stalin assured people of the government's preparedness for the rain, saying," Based on the study of the impact of rains in October, we have increased the number of motor pumps and volunteers. We have 1194 motor pumps,152 super sucker machines. Placement of motors and machines has increased by 21 per cent compared to October. The Tamil Nadu government is fully prepared for the rains.”