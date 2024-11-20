Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Nov 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

ED stumbles on lottery firm's investments in real estate in Mumbai, Tamil Nadu

ByAbhishek Sharan
Nov 20, 2024 11:44 AM IST

ED recently conducted searches at 22 locations across Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Meghalaya and Punjab

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate's multi-state investigation into alleged money laundering by businessman Santiago Martin and his company, Future Gaming and Hotel Services Private Limited, has uncovered significant investments in properties across Mumbai, Tamil Nadu and overseas locations, according to agency sources.

The Enforcement Directorate's multi-state investigation into alleged money laundering by businessman Santiago Martin and his company, Future Gaming and Hotel Services Private Limited, has uncovered significant investments in properties across Mumbai, Tamil Nadu and overseas locations. (Getty image)
The Enforcement Directorate's multi-state investigation into alleged money laundering by businessman Santiago Martin and his company, Future Gaming and Hotel Services Private Limited, has uncovered significant investments in properties across Mumbai, Tamil Nadu and overseas locations. (Getty image)

The ED recently conducted searches at 22 locations across Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Meghalaya and Punjab under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The operations revealed property investments in Mumbai, Coimbatore, Chennai, Dubai and London. The agency also discovered substantial share market investments.

During the searches, officials seized unexplained cash totalling 12.41 crore, along with various digital devices and incriminating documents. The agency also froze bank fixed deposits worth 6.42 crore.

The investigation stems from cases originally filed by the Meghalaya police, following a complaint from the Director of Meghalaya State Lottery, and the Kerala police, both subsequently transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The ED's investigation revealed that over 90 per cent of the company's business involves lottery tickets with a face value of 6, with most prizes falling below the non-taxable threshold of 10,000. The agency found that the company allegedly maintained inadequate records of prize winners, sold and unsold tickets. The lottery schemes were reportedly designed to channel substantial profits to the company while providing minimal revenue to the organising state.

"The group had captured the lottery market by not allowing others to operate, selling fake lottery tickets, manipulating winning prizes, and purchasing big prize-winning tickets against cash payment for converting black money into white, leading to huge losses to the exchequer and general public," the ED stated.

The agency's search operations included visits to four printing presses responsible for producing lottery tickets.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //