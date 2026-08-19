‘Carry Jantar Mantar momentum forward’: AISA announces Gen-Z yatra in Uttar Pradesh over education, jobs

The All India Students’ Association (AISA) on Tuesday announced the ‘GEN-Z Mahajutan Yatra’ across Uttar Pradesh as part of its ‘GenZ Rising’ campaign to unite students and youth around issues of education reforms, entrance exam policies, and unemployment. All India Students’ Association (AISA) leaders, including President neha Bora, said the yatra will be led by their president Neha and state chief Manish. (PTI)

The proposed yatra will start from Prayagraj on September 9, followed by Rae Bareli on September 10, Varanasi on September 12, Azamgarh on September 13, Gorakhpur on September 14, Lucknow on September 17 and Meerut on September 18.

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