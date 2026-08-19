The All India Students’ Association (AISA) on Tuesday announced the ‘GEN-Z Mahajutan Yatra’ across Uttar Pradesh as part of its ‘GenZ Rising’ campaign to unite students and youth around issues of education reforms, entrance exam policies, and unemployment.
The proposed yatra will start from Prayagraj on September 9, followed by Rae Bareli on September 10, Varanasi on September 12, Azamgarh on September 13, Gorakhpur on September 14, Lucknow on September 17 and Meerut on September 18.
Addressing a press conference at the UP Press Club here, AISA leaders said the yatra will be led by their president Neha and state chief Manish. Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) president Aditi and joint secretary Danish will also join the yatra at select locations, they added.
Protests over exam irregularities
On June 12, students gathered at Eco Garden in Lucknow against paper leaks and exam irregularities. On July 25, similar protests erupted in Prayagraj, Lucknow, Jhansi, Saharanpur and other districts with demands for fair exams and accountability, Manish said.
“The GEN-Z Mahajutan Yatra is an attempt to carry the Jantar Mantar momentum forward across UP,” said AISA secretary Prasenjit Kumar.
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Home/India News/‘Carry Jantar Mantar Momentum Forward’: AISA Announces Gen-Z Yatra In Uttar Pradesh Over Education, Jobs