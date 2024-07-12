Jawaharlal Nehru University to set up centres for Hindu, Buddhist and Jain studies

The Jawaharlal Nehru University has announced the establishment of a Centre for Hindu Studies, along with centres for Buddhist and Jain studies, as reported by news agency ANI citing an official notification. These three new centres will be created under the “School of Sanskrit and Indic Studies,” in line with National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, according to a notification. The Executive Council of JNU approved the decision to establish these centres during a meeting held on May 29. (HT file)

“The Executive Council in its meeting held on 29.05.2024 has approved the recommendation of the committee constituted to explore and recommend on NEP-2020 and Indian Knowledge System and its further implementation in the University, and establishing of following centres within the School of Sanskrit and Indic Studies: 1. Centre for Hindu Studies; 2. Centre for Buddhist Studies; 3. Centre for Jain Studies This issues with the approval of the Competent Authority,” the notification released on July 9 said.

JNU formed a committee to explore and recommend ways to implement the NEP 2020 and the Indian Knowledge System at the university. Last year, Delhi University (DU) established a Centre for Hindu Studies, which currently offers a master’s degree and plans to introduce undergraduate courses.

DU also has a department for Buddhist Studies and, in March, received approval from the central government to establish a Centre for Advanced Studies in Buddhism, with an estimated budget of ₹35 crore.

National Education Policy (NEP) 2020

- According to the Ministry of Education, the National Education Policy, 2020 (NEP) envisions a profound transformation in education through “an education system rooted in Indian ethos that contributes directly to transforming India, that is Bharat, sustainably into an equitable and vibrant knowledge society by providing high-quality education to all, thereby making India a global knowledge superpower.”

- NEP 2020 is built upon the five foundational pillars of Access, Equity, Quality, Affordability, and Accountability. It aims to equip the youth to tackle a wide range of national and international challenges both now and in the future.

- This new policy replaces the former National Policy on Education of 1986. It aspires to make pre-primary education universal and specialises in achieving foundational literacy and numeracy for all children in primary school and beyond by 2025.

- The policy recommends a variety of reforms at every level of school education aimed at ensuring the quality of schools, including: