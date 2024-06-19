Proposals under NEP 2020: UP Board students to now study 3 languages, 10 subjects

In compliance with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the Uttar Pradesh State Board of High School and Intermediate Education–Uttar Pradesh Board–is set to implement significant changes for class 9 and 10 starting from the academic session 2025-26. As part of the changes prepared, the number of subjects for examination in class 9 will increase from six to ten. As part of the changes under NEP 2020, the number of subjects for examination in UP Board’s Class 9 will increase from six to ten. (Praful Gangurde)

Three-language formula

The three-language formula will be implemented, making it mandatory for every student to study at least three languages. The board has sought suggestions from all stakeholders by June 29 to implement these changes in a phased manner for over 50 lakh students of class 9 and 10 studying in more than 27,000 schools associated with the board.

According to officials, three language formula will be implemented in class 9 from 2025-26 session & in class 10 from 2026-27.

Under this formula, Hindi will be mandatory for all students. Additionally, students will choose two languages from options including Sanskrit, Gujarati, Urdu, Punjabi, Bengali, Marathi, Assamese, Oriya, Kannada, Kashmiri, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Nepali, Pali, Arabic, Persian and English. Mathematics, Science, and Social Science will also be compulsory subjects, informed UP Board secretary Dibyakant Shukla.

Elective subjects

Students will have to select one subject from Home Science, Anthropology, Commerce, NCC, Computer, Agriculture, or Environmental Science. In the field of Art Education, options include Painting, Music Singing, or Music Playing.

Physical and health education

Physical and Health Education will include Moral, Yoga, Sports and Physical Education, and socially useful productive work. For Vocational Education, students can choose from 31 subjects.

There will be a written examination of 30 marks and internal assessment of 70 marks in Physical, Art, and Vocational Education. Other subjects will have a written examination of 80 marks and an internal assessment of 20 marks. The merit of high school will be based on these subjects.

Internal assessment

The total marks for the high school mark sheet will now be 1000, up from the previous 600 marks. Each subject will carry 100 marks, with 80 marks for the final exam and 20 marks for internal assessment.

Introduction of grading system

A grading system will be introduced with the new curriculum changes. The mark sheet will feature grades along with the marks. Students scoring over 91 marks will receive an A-1 grade, 81 to 90 marks will be A-2 grade, 71 to 80 marks will be B-1 grade, 61 to 70 marks will be B-2 grade, 51 to 60 marks will be C-1 grade, 41 to 50 marks will be C-2 grade, and 33 to 40 marks will be D grade. Those scoring below 32 marks will receive an E grade.

New question paper format

The question paper format will also change. It will include 20 marks worth of multiple-choice questions, 30 marks worth of skill-based questions, and 30 marks worth of descriptive questions.