Chennai, The opposition AIADMK members staged a walkout from the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Wednesday after Speaker J C D Prabhakar ruled that an issue the party wanted to raise would be taken up on Thursday. AIADMK stages a walkout from TN Assembly

The calm that prevailed in the House during Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's slew of announcements on health, milk procurement price hike and official vehicles for the legislators suddenly got disrupted when AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami asked the Speaker to take up an issue for which his party has given a notice.

The Speaker repeatedly appealed for order, urging the members to adhere to established democratic procedures. He reassured that the urgent issues submitted by members had already been forwarded to the government for necessary action and would be formally addressed the following morning.

Emphasising the Assembly's heavy legislative schedule for the day that included discussions on crucial grants for three government departments, the Speaker insisted on maintaining decorum and requested members to resume their seats.

However, unsatisfied with Prabhakar's decision, the AIADMK members staged a walkout.

Later, speaking to reporters outside the Assembly complex, former Chief Minister and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami launched a sharp attack on the ruling TVK government over its response to a recent tragedy involving a fisherman from Mayiladuthurai.

He claimed a fisherman was shot dead by Iranian pirates while working in Saudi Arabia, while three others were injured and were currently undergoing treatment.

Accusing the administration of inaction, Palaniswami alleged that the opposition had raised the issue in the House on five consecutive days without receiving a concrete response. He demanded that the state government take immediate measures to bring the deceased fisherman's body to Tamil Nadu, ensure high-quality medical care for the injured, and extend financial aid to the affected families.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.