Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas’ first Christmas together is all about family. Don’t miss the beaming Sophie Turner

After her month-long celebrations, Priyanka Chopra finally flew to London to spend some quality time with her in-laws. The actor, who tied the knot with American singer Nick Jonas in Jodhpur this month, has currently been bonding with family on lunch and dinner outings. Her mother Madhu Chopra has also accompanied her to London for some time. Priyanka celebrated her first Christmas post marriage with her in-laws and took part in the festivities.

Priyanka shared a family picture from the event on her Instagram while also wishing her fans. She captioned it, “From our family to yours. Merry Christmas.” While the actor can be seen on the left seated beside Nick’s younger brother Frankie Jonas, Nick can be seen on the right. Nick’s brother Joe Jonas is on the left and his fiancé Sophie Turner can be seen turning towards the camera in white. Madhu is seated on the other side of the table as the family raises a toast for a picture.

The Jonas family had already kickstarted the X-mas celebrations beforehand as Priyanka shared a few pictures from the celebrations.

The couple is also reportedly planning to throw a lavish wedding reception in Los Angeles for their Hollywood friends in the last week of January. Priyanka will also be resuming work on her next Bollywood film The Sky Is Pink soon.

After tying the knot in Christian wedding ceremony on December 1, the two took wedding vows again as per Hindu rituals on December 2. They then flew for a reception in Delhi on December 4 followed by another reception in Mumbai on December 19 for family and close friends. The grand reception held on December 20 saw the entire Bollywood fraternity in attendance including Priynka’s Bajirao Mastani co-stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

First Published: Dec 26, 2018 08:57 IST