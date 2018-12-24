Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas celebrate Christmas Eve with family. See pics

Priyanka Chopra is celebrating the holiday season with husband Nick Jonas and her family in England. Priyanka has shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram, which show the Chopra-Jonas clan having a grand Christmas eve.

The first picture shows Priyanka with her arms around Nick and his brother, Joe Jonas. Priyanka captioned the picture, “Brothers in (my) arms.. always and forever.” Priyanka can be seen wearing a knitted white cap and a red jacket, while Nick is wearing a plain sweatshirt and Joe can be seen in a jumper.

The second picture is a group photo that shows Priyanka and Nick posing with their family. Also in the picture are Joe, his fiance Sophie Turner, the youngest Jonas brother, Franklin, their parents Paul Kevin Jonas and Denise Miller-Jonas, and Priyanka’s mother, Dr Madhu Chopra. “Love you family,” Priyanka captioned the image.

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in a lavish celebration over multiple days at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace hotel in early December. The wedding ceremonies were conducted in accordance with Christian and Hindu traditions. The couple shared several images from the wedding celebrations across a variety of magazines. They held three receptions, one in New Delhi and two in Mumbai after their wedding.

The couple was spotted out on a dinner date with the family over the weekend. They are expected to host another reception in the US, which will reportedly be attended by the couple’s Hollywood friends, such as Dwayne Johnson and Ellen Degeneres. Also expected at the party is Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex.

