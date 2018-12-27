Priyanka Chopra reveals Nick Jonas’ mehendi design dedicated to her, shares new holiday pic with the family

Actor Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas may have got married earlier this month but their wedding fever is far from over. She has shared an unseen picture from their stunning Jodhpur wedding which shows a close-up shot of Nick’s palm and a very special and personal message for his new bride.

The words ‘Om Priyankay namah’ are written on his palm with henna. The words are followed by a small and intricate design that looks like the alphabet ‘Z’. Nick and Priyanka’s very colourful mehendi was celebrated in the lawns of the Umaid Bhawan Palace a day before their wedding on November 30. The whole family, including Nick’s parents and brothers, participated in a cricket match after the function.

Priyanka also shared a new picture with her in-laws from Warwick, England. The whole family is dressed in thick coats and boots, braving the English winter. The picture includes the newlyweds with his parents Denise and Kevin Sr, Nick’s brothers Franklin and Joe and his fiance Sophie Turner and her mother Sally and her brother Andrew.

Nick shared a picture of himself, Joe and Frankie, putting up a Christmas tree. “Missing one brother @kevinjonas but sending all the families love on this Christmas,” he captioned the picture. Sophie had also shared a picture from their Christmas dinner at her home, attended by Priyanka, Nick and the whole family.

Priyanka’s friend Sudeep Dutt also shared unseen pictures the couple from the wedding. “Big fat Indian wedding,” he captioned the pictures. The pictures also feature Priyanka’s cousin and actor Parineeti Chopra and her Quantico co-star, Yasmine Al Massri.

After their wedding in Jodhpur, Priyanka and Nick threw three wedding receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. The one in Delhi was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi while another in Mumbai was attended by all her industry friends like Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Salman Khan and more.

The newlyweds will now host a reception in LA in the last week of January. The rumoured guest list includes names such as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Kerry Washington, Ellen DeGeneres and Dwayne Johnson.

First Published: Dec 27, 2018 09:06 IST