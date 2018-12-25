Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas’ Jodhpur wedding pics get a Simpsons makeover. See pics

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are currently in London, celebrating Christmas with their loved ones. In the meanwhile, two pictures from their twin wedding ceremonies in Jodhpur have been converted to look like they belong in the world of the popular American sitcom, The Simpsons. Priyanka took to Instagram to share the pictures.

She wrote: “Love #simpsons.”

In one picture, which is from her Christian ceremony, she is dressed in a white Ralph Lauren gown while Nick sports a tuxedo, as Nick’s dad Paul Kevin Jonas Sr officiates the ceremony. In the second, Priyanka is dressed in a red Sabyasachi lehenga while Nick has a sherwani on.

It is not clear, however, if the pictures will be used in any upcoming episode or not. It ay be noted that the said cartoons have been created by Italian web artist Rino Russo (Hindu wedding) and Stefano Monda (Christian ceremony) respectively. While it is not clear if Russo works for Simpsons, Monda’s Instagram page clearly states “Not associated, sponsored by Fox or other programs”.

Meanwhile, Priyanka posted another picture, of her family, from their family Christmas eve celebrations and wrote: “Love you family #famjam #christmaseve.”

In it, we see Priyanka’s mom Dr Madhu Chopra, her in-laws Kevin Sr and Denise, Game of Thrones star Sophie turner with Joe Jonas, apart from Priyanka and Nick.

Likewise, Nick posted a picture of Priyanka and himself, with a dog for company, and wrote: “Dogs and Christmas. Wishing you all the best with your loved ones. @priyankachopra.”

In the last couple of days, Priyanka has been posting pictures from their dinner parties in London with family members. On December 20, she and Nick hosted a reception for her film industry friends. A bunch of Bollywood biggies landed up at Taj Land’s End to celebrate with the couple. These included Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal, Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Rekha among many others.

