Priyanka Chopra’s multi-coloured Mehendi look is perfect for the festive season

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are officially married now and pictures are proof that the wedding celebrations had lots of colour and fun. The much talked about couple got married to each other in a Christian wedding ceremony yesterday at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. The joyous and beautiful pictures from the Mehndi ceremony surfaced on social media yesterday and the Priyanka was a vision in a folksy, multi-hued organdy attire, inspired by a vintage Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla collection. The apparel also reflected the cultural spirit, flare and colours of Rajasthan, their choice of location for their wedding.

It was complimented by ornamental heirloom jewellery by the same designer duo who are considered to be one of Priyanka’ favourite designers. The look was the perfect choice for Priyanka who experiments with her style quite often and it was a fresh take as per the palette to go for a multi-coloured choice rather than a dull pastel or a regular red.

In an Instagram post, the actress shared a beautiful message along with the pictures that said, “One of the most special things that our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each others faiths and cultures. And so planning our wedding with an amalgamation of both was so so amazing. An important part for the girl in an Indian wedding is the Mehendi. Once again we made it our own and it was afternoon that kicked of the celebrations in the way we both dreamed.”

The messy bun with gajra, the textured brows and understated make-up complimented PeeCee vibrant spirit. Nick Jonas embraced the ethnic vibe with an off-white intricate chikankari kurta and added cool quotient to the look with aviators and juttis. Now, we wait for more pictures from the wedding that are equally brimming with joy and colours.

First Published: Dec 02, 2018 14:48 IST