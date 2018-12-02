Deepika Ranveer are fashion goals at their starry black tie Bollywood reception. See pics, videos

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’ s wedding celebrations came to a grand end with their reception on Saturday night which took place at Grand Hyatt, Mumbai. With the who’s who of the film fraternity in attendance, Deepika greeted her guests in a dazzling red gown by Lebanese couturier Zuhair Murad. Ranveer on the other hand was dressed in an elegant black tuxedo by Rohit Gandhi Rahul Khanna.

Till now, the couple had two scenic wedding ceremonies, their Bangalore reception, another reception by the Bhavnanis in Mumbai and a private bash with close friends in Mumbai. Ofcourse, the only one not in attendance was Priyanka Chopra, who is having a ball with her own wedding festivities, with her Hindu wedding with Nick Jonas to take place on Sunday night.

Padukone has worn Murad before too, at the 2014 IIFA Awards and at the Cannes red carpet earlier this year. Her choice, however, was more daring this time round with the fiery red gown-complete with a veil- standing out.

Once the couple was done posing for the shutterbugs, they disappeared into the ballroom for the celebrations. The décor in the ballroom too was a mixture of red and black elements, decorated with flowers, red sofas and a beautiful floral photo wall.

In attendance were the Ambanis, Bachchans, Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi, Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rekha, Kalki, Nimrat Kaur, Abbas Mastan, Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal and Sachin Tendulkar.

It was on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Ram Leela that the couple had fallen in love, and dated for six years before finally tying the knot.

First Published: Dec 02, 2018 12:27 IST