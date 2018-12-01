Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Wedding: The Ambanis look like royalty as they arrive for celebrations

The Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur is playing host to a sea of celebrities for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding, which shall take place over the weekend. Nita and Mukesh Ambani, along with daughter Isha and son Anant landed in Jodhpur on Friday night. Posing happily for the shutterbugs, they were dressed as if they would be going directly to the pre wedding function from the airport. Nita Ambani was seen wearing a white and pink lehenga while daughter Isha donned a multi-coloured sharara.

Isha, who is engaged to Anand Piramal, shall also be getting married this month on December 12. The ceremonies shall take place at Udaipur.

In September this year, Priyanka and Nick were Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s guests during their engagement party in Lake Como, Italy. And later Isha accompanied Priyanka during her bachelorette party which took place in Amsterdam.

Guests including Arpita Khan Sharma along with son Ahil, YouTuber Lilly Singh, TV host Anusha Dandekar and her boyfriend Karan Kundra, fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukerjee and makeup artist Mickey Contractor had been spotted at the Jodhpur airport heading towards the Umaid Bhawan.

Just like Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Priyanka and Nick will have two wedding ceremonies. Nick’s father Paul Jonas will officiate the Christian wedding ceremony which shall take place on December 1 while a wedding according to Hindu rituals shall take place on December 2. The couple had arrived in Jodhpur on Thursday along with their family members.

First Published: Dec 01, 2018 13:02 IST