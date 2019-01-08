Priyanka Chopra’s skiing outfit from Switzerland vacation is expensive. Here’s how much it costs

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas enjoyed a ski vacation in Switzerland during their New Year’s holiday. The newlyweds were accompanied by Nick’s brother Joe Jonas, his fiancé and Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner, along with their close family and friends. Priyanka, along with Nick, Joe and Sophie, shared photos galore throughout their trip to the Swiss Alps. Priyanka Chopra posted Instagrams of her posing in front of snow-covered mountains and frolicking in the snow, wearing a black and red rose print ski suit (worth $1,140, approximately Rs 79,370) and matching quilted jacket (worth $2,045, approximately Rs 1,42,380). “Kissed by a rose,” Priyanka captioned her outfit photos. Take a look at Priyanka Chopra’s floral print look by Moncler Grenoble from the Switzerland holiday :

Priyanka Chopra’s ski outfit by Moncler cost almost Rs 2,22,000

Priyanka Chopra posing with Nick Jonas during their trip to the Swiss Alps

Priyanka Chopra posing with Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, both dressed in Moncler Grenoble

Priyanka Chopra’s two-piece skiing outfit by Moncler, costing almost Rs 2,22,000 was more than on point with its full on floral pattern. Priyanka’s versatile jacket was a mix-and-match of fabrics and prints and is destined to set a trend. It featured an oversized feminine collar, a tuckaway hood and wrist gaiters with thumb-loops to guarantee optimal protection from the cold in the most extreme weather conditions. Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra’s ski suit came with a cool and ultra feminine bib and a slim fit. Priyanka paired her outfit with a beanie that you can’t call anything but adorable. Her black beanie was nothing special by itself, but its pom-poms evoked a playful feel. Priyanka’s dark sunglasses were the perfect addition to her casual-chic look.

All-black never looked so chic, thanks to Priyanka Chopra’s perfectly put together winter outfit style with just a few key pieces

Priyanka Chopra also made a statement in a white puffer jacket and matching winter hat

Priyanka Chopra’s Fendi x Fila sweater is worth approximately Rs 82,800

Priyanka Chopra’s vacation with husband Nick Jonas and their family was full of polished yet laid-back ensembles. When Priyanka was not looking pretty in her ski gear, she looked as stylish as usual wearing head-to-toe white ensemble. During an outing with Nick, Priyanka paired a pair of relaxed white trousers with an oversized knit sweater from Fendi x Fila, embroidered with Fendi’s logo, one of the most iconic in all of fashion. The sweater, costing approximately Rs 82,800, featured a contrasting red-coloured high-neck collar. Priyanka also stunned in a white puffer jacket and matching winter hat as she grinned ear-to-ear, in a loved-up photo of her and Nick Jonas, where her husband jokingly stuck his tongue out at her.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Jan 08, 2019 10:46 IST