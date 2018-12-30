Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ postcard worthy family holiday pics are all one needs this New Year. See pics

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are finally done with their wedding celebrations and are spending quality time with the Jonas family. Not to miss, Joe Jonas’ fiancé and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner who is also a part of the pack. Christmas came early for the newlyweds who united with the Jonas family in London on lunches and dinners and picnics.

The family is now on their New Year vacation amid snow-capped mountains and picturesque views. And the pictures from their big family holiday can make even the laziest of souls to plan a vacation. Priyanka shared a new picture of herself and her hubby which is too cute for words. Decked up in a white fur jacket and a dramatic winter cap, the Baywatch actor can be seen caught in a light moment as Nick teases her during a drink. She captioned the picture, “Happiness in the mountains.”

Nick also shared a few pictures of his gang with the caption, “The mountains, my love, family and friends.” The first picture shows his wife Priyanka lost in a quiet moment while staring from the plane window at the snow-capped mountains below. The other picture shows Joe, Sophie and a friend as they pose for the camera while having some drinks. The third picture shows Nick’s youngest brother Franklin Jonas showing a victory sign to the camera while his parents Denise and Paul Kevin Jonas can be seen in the background.

Sophie also shared a picture with Joe along with the caption, “With my love in the mountains.”

Many more pics and videos of their fun vacation have surfaced on the web. In one of the videos, the Jonas brothers and Sophie can be seen trying their hands at ski shots. In another boomerang video, Priyanka and Sophie, who like to call themselves the J sisters, are seen swinging their heads while sporting cute winter caps.

Priyanka is very good friends with her Bajirao Mastani co-stars and now a married couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. In an interview to Filmfare, Deepika also talked about Priyanka and said, “She’s also someone, who has craved stability in a relationship. I don’t know Nick (Jonas) that well but you can tell that she feels settled. Whatever little I know of her, I know these things were important to her. Like to find love, to find a person who gives it his hundred per cent, who gives the stability you look for in a relationship. She has craved it. I’m thrilled she’s found it. It’s been a rollercoaster for her as well.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 30, 2018 10:32 IST