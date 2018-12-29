Deepika Padukone on Priyanka Chopra’s wedding: She’s always wanted stability, it’s been a roller coaster ride for her as well

November and December have been a treat for Bollywood stars with two of its biggest stars getting married. Just a few weeks after Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding in Italy, even Priyanka Chopra tied the knot with American singer Nick Jonas.

Now, Deepika has reacted to Priyanka’s wedding in a recent interview to Filmfare magazine. “She’s also someone, who has craved stability in a relationship. I don’t know Nick (Jonas) that well but you can tell that she feels settled. Whatever little I know of her, I know these things were important to her. Like to find love, to find a person who gives it his hundred per cent, who gives the stability you look for in a relationship. She has craved it. I’m thrilled she’s found it. It’s been a rollercoaster for her as well,” she said.

In the same interview, Deepika mentioned how she had often been deceived in love until she found Ranveer. “I’d been in several relationships before and many times my trust was broken. When I met Ranveer, I was exhausted. I had been constantly in and out of relationships. I just wanted to be alone for some time. I’ve never casually dated anyone. I’ve been in relationships since I was13. (Grins) Now that I’m married I can say this. Whether it was one year, two years or three years, they were always proper relationships. It was always if you like someone you give it your hundred per cent,” she said.

“So when this relationship, which I was in ended in 2012, I was like I’m done. I wanted to try out this concept of casual dating. I just did not want to be answerable to anyone. When Ranveer and I met in 2012, I told him I realise there’s a connection between us. I really like you but I want to keep it open. I don’t want to commit. If I get attracted to different people I’m going to do my thing. But nothing happened. I couldn’t get myself to do any of that. At the same time, I did not emotionally invest in this relationship. But now when I look back, six months into it I was pretty much emotionally invested in us. After that it was when do we get married? I was never unsure about him,” she added.

Deepika and Priyanka came together at latter’s wedding reception in Mumbai recently. The two danced and partied until late hours of the night with their husbands. Their videos from the function went viral on social media. They have previously worked together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Bajirao Mastani. It also starred Ranveer.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 29, 2018 17:32 IST