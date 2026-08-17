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    Love Horoscope Today, August 17, 2026: Day to step back and ask if you are investing your energy in the right place

    Love Horoscope Today: Daily astrological predictions for all sun signs for August 17, 2026, find what your starts says.

    Published on: Aug 17, 2026, 07:30:08 IST
    By Kishori Sud
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    Aries

    Love Energy: Believe in love again

    Love horoscope (Canva)
    Love horoscope (Canva)

    The Star brings healing and renewed hope. If you've been disappointed in love, you may finally feel ready to open your heart again. Singles could meet someone who restores their faith in romance, while couples can reconnect through honest, gentle conversations.

    Crystal: Aquamarine for healing and emotional openness.

    Taurus

    Love Energy: Think about where this is going

    You may find yourself thinking beyond the present moment. Singles could be attracted to someone who has long-term potential, while couples may discuss travel, commitment, or future plans.

    Crystal: Green Aventurine for growth and relationship stability.

    Gemini

    Love Energy: Know your standards

    You may need to take control of a romantic situation rather than allowing it to remain undefined. Singles should be clear about their expectations. Couples may need to establish healthier boundaries or discuss who is taking responsibility for what.

    Crystal: Tiger Eye for confidence and strong boundaries.

    Cancer

    Love Energy: Don't force what isn't flowing

    You may feel that a romantic situation isn't responding the way you'd hoped. Avoid trying to manipulate the outcome or chasing someone for reassurance. Step back and ask whether you're investing your energy in the right place.

    Crystal: Clear Quartz for clarity and emotional detachment.

    Leo

    Love Energy: Look again

    You may feel bored or emotionally disconnected from your romantic life. If you're single, you could overlook someone because they don't fit your usual idea of attraction. Couples should avoid taking each other for granted.

    Crystal: Citrine for optimism and romantic confidence.

    Virgo

    Love Energy: Build something real

    You may crave emotional and practical security. Singles could feel attracted to someone mature and dependable. Couples can strengthen their bond through thoughtful gestures, shared responsibilities, and conversations about the future.

    Crystal: Green Jade for harmony and commitment.

    Libra

    Love Energy: Stop carrying the whole relationship

    You may feel emotionally exhausted from always being the understanding one. If you're single, don't chase someone who repeatedly leaves you questioning their intentions. Couples need to make sure emotional effort is mutual.

    Crystal: Amethyst for emotional calm and healthy boundaries.

    Scorpio

    Love Energy: Let honesty guide you

    A relationship conversation may require maturity and fairness. Don't avoid an uncomfortable truth simply because you fear its consequences. Singles should pay attention to whether someone's behavior matches what they're promising.

    Crystal: Sodalite for honest communication and clarity.

    Sagittarius

    Love Energy: Don't let speed become impulsiveness

    Romantic developments could happen quickly. A message, confession, invitation, or sudden attraction may catch you off guard. Enjoy the excitement, but don't make major emotional commitments before you understand the situation.

    Crystal: Carnelian for passion, confidence, and attraction.

    Capricorn

    Love Energy: Close an old chapter

    A relationship cycle may finally reach completion. This could mean moving past an old heartbreak, resolving a recurring issue, or reaching a meaningful milestone with your current partner.

    Crystal: Labradorite for transformation and emotional renewal.

    Aquarius

    Love Energy: Let the connection develop naturally

    You may be wondering whether a relationship is progressing quickly enough. Don't rush it. Genuine emotional security takes time to build. Singles should avoid abandoning a promising connection simply because it isn't developing dramatically.

    Crystal: Moss Agate for patience and emotional growth.

    Pisces

    Love Energy: Let your heart receive

    The Ace of Cups brings beautiful energy for emotional renewal. Singles could experience a new romantic beginning, while couples may rediscover tenderness and affection. You may also experience healing that changes how you approach relationships.

    Crystal: Rose Quartz for love, healing, and emotional openness.

    Kishori Sud

    (Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe ™)

    • Kishori Sud
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Kishori Sud

      Kishori Sud is a spiritual practitioner, intuitive guide, and journalist with over five years of experience in tarot reading and holistic healing. A senior visualiser with an advertising agency turned journalist turned tarot reader, she brings a unique blend of creativity, storytelling, and intuition to her work. She has worked with leading media organisations including IANS, Jagran, and The Times of India. She is IPHM-certified in Tarot Reading and Crystal Healing, and also holds certifications in Spell Casting, Face Reading, and Palmistry, making her a well-rounded expert in the spiritual space. Having guided more than 10,000 clients, Kishori is known for her accurate insights and practical approach to spirituality. Her readings focus on clarity, emotional balance, and actionable guidance rather than just predictions. She specialises in karmic debt clearance, life path guidance, and personalised remedies tailored to individual energy and real-life situations. Kishori is the founder of Enigma Tarot Tribe, where she offers highly customised tarot consultations, crystal combinations, and spiritual remedies designed specifically for each individual’s concerns—be it love, career, healing, or manifestation. Her approach to customisation ensures that every solution aligns deeply with the client’s unique energy and life path. You can connect with her on Instagram at @enigmatarottribe and explore her customised services and crystal offerings at www.enigmatarottribe.comRead More

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    Read today’s horoscope and daily astrology predictions for all zodiac signs. Explore love, career, health, lucky numbers, festivals and important astrological insights on Hindustan Times.
    Home/Astrology/Horoscope/Love Horoscope Today, August 17, 2026: Day To Step Back And Ask If You Are Investing Your Energy In The Right Place

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