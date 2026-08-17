Love Horoscope Today, August 17, 2026: Day to step back and ask if you are investing your energy in the right place

The Star brings healing and renewed hope. If you've been disappointed in love, you may finally feel ready to open your heart again. Singles could meet someone who restores their faith in romance, while couples can reconnect through honest, gentle conversations.
Crystal: Aquamarine for healing and emotional openness.
You may need to take control of a romantic situation rather than allowing it to remain undefined. Singles should be clear about their expectations. Couples may need to establish healthier boundaries or discuss who is taking responsibility for what.
Crystal: Tiger Eye for confidence and strong boundaries.
You may feel that a romantic situation isn't responding the way you'd hoped. Avoid trying to manipulate the outcome or chasing someone for reassurance. Step back and ask whether you're investing your energy in the right place.
Crystal: Clear Quartz for clarity and emotional detachment.
You may feel bored or emotionally disconnected from your romantic life. If you're single, you could overlook someone because they don't fit your usual idea of attraction. Couples should avoid taking each other for granted.
Crystal: Citrine for optimism and romantic confidence.
You may crave emotional and practical security. Singles could feel attracted to someone mature and dependable. Couples can strengthen their bond through thoughtful gestures, shared responsibilities, and conversations about the future.
You may feel emotionally exhausted from always being the understanding one. If you're single, don't chase someone who repeatedly leaves you questioning their intentions. Couples need to make sure emotional effort is mutual.
Crystal: Amethyst for emotional calm and healthy boundaries.
A relationship conversation may require maturity and fairness. Don't avoid an uncomfortable truth simply because you fear its consequences. Singles should pay attention to whether someone's behavior matches what they're promising.
Crystal: Sodalite for honest communication and clarity.
Romantic developments could happen quickly. A message, confession, invitation, or sudden attraction may catch you off guard. Enjoy the excitement, but don't make major emotional commitments before you understand the situation.
Crystal: Carnelian for passion, confidence, and attraction.
You may be wondering whether a relationship is progressing quickly enough. Don't rush it. Genuine emotional security takes time to build. Singles should avoid abandoning a promising connection simply because it isn't developing dramatically.
Crystal: Moss Agate for patience and emotional growth.
The Ace of Cups brings beautiful energy for emotional renewal. Singles could experience a new romantic beginning, while couples may rediscover tenderness and affection. You may also experience healing that changes how you approach relationships.
Crystal: Rose Quartz for love, healing, and emotional openness.
Kishori Sud is a spiritual practitioner, intuitive guide, and journalist with over five years of experience in tarot reading and holistic healing. A senior visualiser with an advertising agency turned journalist turned tarot reader, she brings a unique blend of creativity, storytelling, and intuition to her work. She has worked with leading media organisations including IANS, Jagran, and The Times of India.
She is IPHM-certified in Tarot Reading and Crystal Healing, and also holds certifications in Spell Casting, Face Reading, and Palmistry, making her a well-rounded expert in the spiritual space.
Having guided more than 10,000 clients, Kishori is known for her accurate insights and practical approach to spirituality. Her readings focus on clarity, emotional balance, and actionable guidance rather than just predictions. She specialises in karmic debt clearance, life path guidance, and personalised remedies tailored to individual energy and real-life situations.
Kishori is the founder of Enigma Tarot Tribe, where she offers highly customised tarot consultations, crystal combinations, and spiritual remedies designed specifically for each individual’s concerns—be it love, career, healing, or manifestation. Her approach to customisation ensures that every solution aligns deeply with the client’s unique energy and life path.
You can connect with her on Instagram at @enigmatarottribe and explore her customised services and crystal offerings at www.enigmatarottribe.comRead More