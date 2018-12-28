Deepika Padukone says she got engaged to Ranveer Singh 4 years ago, also confirms her superhero movie

Actor Deepika Padukone is living a beautiful life with actor Ranveer Singh since their wedding in November and their fans still cannot stop gushing about it. Adding another sweet detail about their relationship, she recently revealed in an interview to Filmfare magazine that the two got engaged four years ago.

While they started dating in 2012 while filming their first movie together, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, they did not confirm their relationship until October this year. They released a wedding announcement on their social media pages and on the same day, she appeared on an episode of Koffee With Karan and confirmed that they have been dating for six years.

In her interview, she also confirmed that she has a superhero movie in the pipeline. “Yes, I’m working on it. I hope it happens. There’s no script as yet. It’s something my friend and I are developing. I was in the plane with a friend from the industry and talking about the movies we’d like to make. We realised that this superhero film is something we’d like to make. It’s a seed we’re nurturing,” she said.

“It could be. But it needs to come together. All the elements in the film need to be correct. From the characters to the director, everything needs to be fixed,” she added. She will soon be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s film Chapaak with Vikrant Massey. She will play acid attack survivor Lakshmi Aggarwal in the film.

Meanwhile, Ranveer’s Simmba opened to positive reviews on Friday. The film is directed by Rohit Shetty and also stars Sara Ali Khan. Ranveer recently said that Deepika is proud of his work in the film. “The film is truly a big screen experience. We both watched the film together. Deepika showered praise on Rohit sir, I was waiting for her to talk about me. She is very proud of me and Rohit sir,” he said at a promotional event for the film in Mumbai.

First Published: Dec 28, 2018 17:56 IST