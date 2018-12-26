Ranveer Singh shares Deepika Padukone’s reaction to Simmba, says she’s proud of him

Ranveer Singh has shared what wife Deepika Padukone thought about his new film, Simmba. Deepika’s smile after watching the film should have said it all, Ranveer told the gathered press at an event on Wednesday, but Ranveer said “she is very proud of me and Rohit sir.”

Simmba is a masala entertainer directed by Rohit Shetty, known for films such as Chennai Express and the Golmaal series. Simmba’s trailer revealed its connection to Shetty’s Singham films, whose star Ajay Devgn will appear in an extended cameo in Simmba.

The film’s early screening for friends and family was held in Mumbai on Tuesday and saw Ranveer and Deepika arrive with his parents. Also present was his co-star Sara Ali Khan, who arrived with mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. Her father, actor Saif Ali Khan was away on a vacation to London with wife Kareena Kapoor.

Also present was producer Karan Johar, who arrived wearing a jacket with two tigers printed on it. Ranveer plays a corrupt cop named ACP Sangram Bhalerao (Simmba) in the film, who turns over a new leaf after he deals with a rape case. The film’s songs - Aankh Marey and Aala Re Aala - have been hits among the masses.

Simmba releases on December 28. Ranveer will next be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy and will also star in Karan’s period epic, Takht.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 26, 2018 18:40 IST