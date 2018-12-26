Simmba screening: Deepika Padukone joins Ranveer Singh, Amrita Singh watches film with daughter Sara Ali Khan

It was a special Christmas for the Bhavnanis this year as the entire clan headed to watch Ranveer Singh’s upcoming movie Simmba. And also a part of the screening was the actor’s wife, Deepika Padukone, who was soaking in the festive spirit in a red halter dress. Ranveer’s father Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, mother Anju Bhavnani and sister Ritika were also spotted arriving for the film. Ranveer however, arrived with director Rohit Shetty and the two couldn’t contain their excitement in front of the camera. The pictures are proof that the family had a blast at the screening.

Deepika arrives with Ranveer's parents for Simmba screening. (Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer’s family at Simmba screening. (Viral Bhayani)

Deepika with father-in-law Jagjit Singh Bhavnani at Simmba screening. (Viral Bhayani)

The Bhavnani family at Simmba screening. (Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer at Simmba screening. (Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer’s co-star Sara Ali Khan’s family was also a part of the special screening. While Sara looked lovely in a short dress paired with red heels, her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and mother Amrita Singh were also spotted at the theatre. Actor Sonu Sood, who plays the antagonist in the film and producer Karan Johar were also present for the screening.

Sonu Sood at Simmba screening. (Viral Bhayani)

Zoya Akhtar and Ibrahim Ali Khan at at Simmba screening (Viral Bhayani)

Ashutosh Rana at at Simmba screening (Viral Bhayani)

Karan Johar at at Simmba screening (Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer and Deepika carried on their Christmas celebrations post the screening and headed for Zoya Akhtar’s X’mas bash for some fun.

Ranveer plays a corrupt cop named ACP Sangram Bhalerao (Simmba) in the film, who undergoes a change to avenge the rape of his sister. Kedarnath actor Sara Ali Khan plays his love interest in the film. Directed by Rohit Shetty, Simmba is a masala entertainer with foot-tapping songs like ‘Aankh Marey’ and the title song ‘Aala Re Aala’. The film also has a romantic number ‘Tere Bin’ picturised on Ranveer and Sara.

Meanwhile, Deepika is gearing for her next film on the acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The film is titled Chhapaak and is being directed by Meghna Gulzar.

