Deepika Padukone moonwalks to celebrate 30 million followers on Instagram. Watch video

Actor Deepika Padukone hit a big milestone on Instagram on Thursday. She is now followed by 30 million followers on the image-sharing website, the second most followed Indian after actor Priyanka Chopra. To celebrate the big news, Deepika shared a fun new video of herself moonwalking. “Moonwalking into #30million Thank You for the (love),” she captioned the video.

Recently, Deepika also reclaimed her status as the ‘Sexiest Asian Woman’ of Asia, a second time in three years. The ranking was published by UK based newspaper, Eastern Eye. She was also the only female actor in the top five on Forbes Celeb 100, which was unveiled recently.

The 32-year-old actor will now play Laxmi Agarwal in Meghna Gulzar’s next. Agarwal was attacked by acid at the age of 15 and had to undergo several surgeries. Later, she emerged as a social activist who helped acid attack survivors and promoted campaigns to stop such attacks. Her attacker, a 32-year old man, was an acquaintance of her family. Agarwal is a well-known advocate of stricter punishments in acid attack cases. Co-produced by Deepika, Chhapaak will go on floors in March 2019 and also stars Lootera actor Vikrant Massey.

Deepika was last seen on the big screen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat while Vikrant last appeared in AltBalaji’s web series titled ‘Broken but Beautiful’, where he played the role of a heartbroken husband who lost his wife in a car accident.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 27, 2018 14:49 IST