Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas are enjoying the ski life in Switzerland. See pics from their family holiday

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ life is one endless vacation. The couple is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that their first Christmas and new year as a married couple is fun-filled and memorable. After spending a number of days in London, the couple left for Switzerland a few days back. Now, Priyanka has shared pictures from a ski resort with family and friends.

Posting the pictures on Instagram, she wrote: “Ski Life”.

In the first picture, we see Priyanka and Nick huddled together with the glorious Swiss Alps in the background. In another close-up picture, Priyanka can be seen posing for the camera with sister-in-law-to-be Sophie Turner. Priyanka is clad in a red and black coloured printed ski wear and a cap with what looks like Mickey Mouse’s ears, while Sophie is in shades of white and blue. In another picture, the two wear a helmet and ski glasses.

The last one is a group picture which also includes Nick’s brothers Joe and Franklin and Priyanka’s brother, Siddharth Chopra.

Soon after their December 20 wedding reception in Mumbai, the couple left for the United Kingdom. Both Priyanka and Nick have been sharing pictures and Instagram stories of their time there, which includes family lunches and dinners, a Christmas dinner and road trips.

Priyanka and Nick got married on December 1 and 2 in Jodhpur’s majestic Umaid Bhawan in ceremonies held in accordance with both Hindu and Christian rituals. For the Hindu function, Priyanka chose a Sabyasachi creation while for the Christian ceremony she went with Ralph Lauren.

At their Mumbai reception, Priyanka’s dance videos with her Bajirao Mastani co-stars, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, were a hit online with people sharing their video clips extensively.

First Published: Dec 31, 2018 09:03 IST