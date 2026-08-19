Who is Nneka Ogwumike? Los Angeles Sparks forward announces retirement after 15 WNBA season
Los Angeles Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike will retire from the WNBA at the end of the 2026 season.
Nneka Ogwumike, a forward for the Los Angeles Sparks, has declared her retirement from the WNBA, effective at the conclusion of the 2026 season.
As a WNBA champion, league MVP, All-Star, and president of the Women’s National Basketball Players Association, Ogwumike made this announcement regarding her career conclusion during an exclusive interview with Boardroom Talks.
Who is Nneka Ogwumike? A look at her career
In 2026, Ogwumike established the Sparks' all-time scoring record, earned her 11th selection to the WNBA All-Star Game — equaling Diana Taurasi for the second-highest number of selections in league history — and went on to score 11 points, surpassing Maya Moore as the all-time leading scorer in All-Star games, as per USA Today.
Additionally, she played a pivotal role in assisting the WNBA and its players' union in negotiating a historic collective bargaining agreement that secured million-dollar contracts for players for the first time in the league's history.
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“I’ve learned there’s power in knowing when to walk away," Ogwumike stated. "For so long, that strength meant finding a way to keep pushing. Now, it means recognizing when you feel complete. I find myself grateful, fulfilled, and at peace with everything this game has given me and everything I’ve poured into it."
Ogwumike, who was the top overall selection in the 2012 WNBA Draft, was honored as the Rookie of the Year. She achieved the WNBA MVP award and played a pivotal role in winning a championship with the Sparks in 2016. In addition to her All-Star nominations, Ogwumike boasts eight All-WNBA selections and seven All-Defensive team recognitions. Additionally, she was acknowledged as one of the 25 greatest players in league history during the WNBA's 25th anniversary celebration in 2021.
What's next for Nneka Ogwumike
As she readies herself to exit the Sparks, where she has dedicated 13 of her 15 WNBA seasons, Ogwumike is the franchise leader in scoring, field goals made, steals, and double-doubles.
In addition to her accomplishments on the court, Ogwumike has been the president of the Women's National Basketball Players Association since 2016. She was instrumental in negotiating two collective bargaining agreements, which secured the most significant salary increase for players in the league's history, along with improved benefits, player protections, and resources.
“Playing in the W for 15 seasons has given me far more than I ever imagined. I’ve been challenged as a competitor, shaped as a leader, and exposed to unforgettable people and experiences," Ogwumike said. "I can stand proudly as the player I’ve become, and even more proud of the woman I am becoming."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More