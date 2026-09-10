Why was emergency slide deployed on Trump’s Qatar-gifted Air Force One? What happened ahead of GOP convention trip?
Donald Trump’s departure for the GOP's midterm convention in Texas was briefly delayed after an emergency evacuation slide deployed on the Qatar-gifted plane
President Donald Trump's departure to Texas for the first-ever GOP midterm convention was briefly delayed on Wednesday. An emergency evacuation slide unexpectedly deployed on the Qatar-gifted Air Force One aircraft moments before he was due to board.
Videos from the Joint Base Andrews in Maryland showed the emergency slide deployed on one side of the Boeing 747 shortly before Trump was scheduled to board for Dallas.
After landing at the base, Trump acknowledged the delay and gestured to Marine One while addressing the media. He said, “They're checking the slide over here, and I think it's going to take 15 minutes.”
The president remained aboard Marine One for about 20 minutes before stepping onto the tarmac. When asked whether he was confident the aircraft was safe, Trump replied, "Yeah, I am, or I wouldn't be on it." Minutes later, the emergency slide was removed and the aircraft departed for Texas.
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Why was the emergency slide deployed?
Officials have not yet explained why the emergency evacuation slide deployed before takeoff. Reuters reported that the slide appeared to have been activated shortly before Trump's scheduled boarding.
Emergency evacuation slides are inflatable safety devices designed for rapid passenger evacuation during emergencies. If one deploys unexpectedly, maintenance crews typically inspect and reset or replace the equipment before the aircraft can return to service, which can delay departures.
After getting the jumbo jet as a gift last year, Trump began traveling on it on July 1. Renovations were made before Trump started using the Boeing 747.
Since then, the use of the Qataru jet has remained under public scrutiny.
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The scrutiny of the Qatar-gifted Air Force One
The luxury jet was donated for presidential use by Qatar last year. Reuters reported that the administration accelerated modifications to the aircraft before it entered presidential service on July 1.
The aircraft's acceptance and the speed at which it was transformed into a presidential transport were widely criticized. The administration has justified the arrangement, claiming that after significant adjustments, the aircraft satisfies the necessary security standards.
As official tailored VC-25B presidential replacements continue to be delayed until at least 2027, the Qatari jet acts as a temporary "bridge" aircraft to replace outdated Cold War-era aircraft.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More