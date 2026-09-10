Why was emergency slide deployed on Trump’s Qatar-gifted Air Force One? What happened ahead of GOP convention trip?

President Donald Trump's departure to Texas for the first-ever GOP midterm convention was briefly delayed on Wednesday. An emergency evacuation slide unexpectedly deployed on the Qatar-gifted Air Force One aircraft moments before he was due to board. President Donald Trump is seen boarding the Qatar-gifted Air Force One after an emergency inflatable slide deployed before he arrived at Joint Base Andrews. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Videos from the Joint Base Andrews in Maryland showed the emergency slide deployed on one side of the Boeing 747 shortly before Trump was scheduled to board for Dallas.

After landing at the base, Trump acknowledged the delay and gestured to Marine One while addressing the media. He said, “They're checking the slide over here, and I think it's going to take 15 minutes.”

The president remained aboard Marine One for about 20 minutes before stepping onto the tarmac. When asked whether he was confident the aircraft was safe, Trump replied, "Yeah, I am, or I wouldn't be on it." Minutes later, the emergency slide was removed and the aircraft departed for Texas.

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Why was the emergency slide deployed? Officials have not yet explained why the emergency evacuation slide deployed before takeoff. Reuters reported that the slide appeared to have been activated shortly before Trump's scheduled boarding.

Emergency evacuation slides are inflatable safety devices designed for rapid passenger evacuation during emergencies. If one deploys unexpectedly, maintenance crews typically inspect and reset or replace the equipment before the aircraft can return to service, which can delay departures.

After getting the jumbo jet as a gift last year, Trump began traveling on it on July 1. Renovations were made before Trump started using the Boeing 747.

Since then, the use of the Qataru jet has remained under public scrutiny.

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The scrutiny of the Qatar-gifted Air Force One The luxury jet was donated for presidential use by Qatar last year. Reuters reported that the administration accelerated modifications to the aircraft before it entered presidential service on July 1.

The aircraft's acceptance and the speed at which it was transformed into a presidential transport were widely criticized. The administration has justified the arrangement, claiming that after significant adjustments, the aircraft satisfies the necessary security standards.

As official tailored VC-25B presidential replacements continue to be delayed until at least 2027, the Qatari jet acts as a temporary "bridge" aircraft to replace outdated Cold War-era aircraft.