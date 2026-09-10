Seahawks vs Patriots: Who is performing the national anthem at NFL season opener? Know about performer's Seattle ties
The 2026 NFL season opens with the Seahawks hosting the Patriots in a Super Bowl LX rematch, with a Seattle music icon set for the pregame spotlight.
The 2026 NFL season begins with a blockbuster Super Bowl LX rematch as the Seattle Seahawks welcome the New England Patriots to Lumen Field. But before the first snap, a hometown music icon will step into the spotlight to kick off the night's festivities.
Who is performing the national anthem tonight?
The Seahawks have confirmed that Mike McCready will perform the national anthem before Wednesday night's season opener.
Fans will likely recognize McCready as the guitarist and founding member of Pearl Jam, the iconic rock band that emerged from Seattle in 1990.
The 60-year-old musician, who has strong ties to both Seattle and its sports teams, will also return to the stage later in the evening, joining Soundgarden during the halftime show of Seahawks vs. Patriots.
McCready no stranger to Seahawks games
This will not be McCready's first time performing the national anthem at a major sporting event. He has previously played the anthem at both Seahawks and Seattle Mariners games and has delivered a Jimi Hendrix-inspired version on several occasions.
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The Seahawks also noted that McCready performed the anthem before the team's 2017 home opener, making his appearance at the 2026 NFL season opener a return to a role he has previously filled at Lumen Field.
Longstanding connection with Seattle sports
As a Seattle native and longtime sports fan, McCready has regularly been involved with events featuring the city's professional teams. His connection with the Seahawks extends beyond musical performances and includes several game-day traditions and community initiatives.
The Pearl Jam guitarist was also chosen to raise the 12 Flag before Seattle's 2019 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
The honor is reserved for prominent members of the Seahawks community and other notable figures, with McCready listed among the franchise's past 12 Flag raisers in its media guide.
A music-filled opening night awaits
Kickoff between the Seahawks and Patriots is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET on Wednesday, September 9.
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With McCready performing before the game and returning for another appearance later in the evening, Seattle's NFL opening night is set to feature plenty of music alongside the action on the field.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More