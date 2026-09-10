Seahawks vs Patriots: Who is performing the national anthem at NFL season opener? Know about performer's Seattle ties

The 2026 NFL season begins with a blockbuster Super Bowl LX rematch as the Seattle Seahawks welcome the New England Patriots to Lumen Field. But before the first snap, a hometown music icon will step into the spotlight to kick off the night's festivities. The 2026 NFL season begins with a Super Bowl LX rematch as the Seattle Seahawks welcome the New England Patriots to Lumen Field. (AP Photo)

Who is performing the national anthem tonight? The Seahawks have confirmed that Mike McCready will perform the national anthem before Wednesday night's season opener.

Fans will likely recognize McCready as the guitarist and founding member of Pearl Jam, the iconic rock band that emerged from Seattle in 1990.

The 60-year-old musician, who has strong ties to both Seattle and its sports teams, will also return to the stage later in the evening, joining Soundgarden during the halftime show of Seahawks vs. Patriots.

McCready no stranger to Seahawks games This will not be McCready's first time performing the national anthem at a major sporting event. He has previously played the anthem at both Seahawks and Seattle Mariners games and has delivered a Jimi Hendrix-inspired version on several occasions.

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The Seahawks also noted that McCready performed the anthem before the team's 2017 home opener, making his appearance at the 2026 NFL season opener a return to a role he has previously filled at Lumen Field.

Longstanding connection with Seattle sports As a Seattle native and longtime sports fan, McCready has regularly been involved with events featuring the city's professional teams. His connection with the Seahawks extends beyond musical performances and includes several game-day traditions and community initiatives.

The Pearl Jam guitarist was also chosen to raise the 12 Flag before Seattle's 2019 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

The honor is reserved for prominent members of the Seahawks community and other notable figures, with McCready listed among the franchise's past 12 Flag raisers in its media guide.

A music-filled opening night awaits Kickoff between the Seahawks and Patriots is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET on Wednesday, September 9.

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With McCready performing before the game and returning for another appearance later in the evening, Seattle's NFL opening night is set to feature plenty of music alongside the action on the field.