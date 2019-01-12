Priyanka Chopra shares intimate pic with Nick Jonas from their Caribbean honeymoon. Isn’t it romantic?

Actor Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas may be married now but celebrations seem to be continuing even today. The couple, who is currently in the Caribbeans for their honeymoon, has been posting intimate pictures and videos from the island nation.

After Nick posted a video of his wife Priyanka on a swing at a beach resort and a photo of them together, it was Priyanka’s turn to share a picture. She posted a photo from the same evening, and wrote, “And then.. there was only him...”

Since their wedding on December 1 and 2, Priyanka and Nick have been in Mumbai, Delhi, London and Switzerland, celebrating their union. After wedding receptions in Delhi and Mumbai, the couple with their family members including Priyanka’s mother Dr Madhu Chopra, brother Siddharth, Nick’s mother Denise, brothers Joe and Franklin and sister-in-law-to-be Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, spent Christmas in England before leaving for Switzerland to welcome the New Year. The couple posted a number of pictures and videos during the process.

The couple is rumoured to throw a party for their Hollywood friends in Los Angeles in late January.

On the work front, Priyanka will soon return to the sets of The Sky Is Pink, where she co-stars with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. The film is being directed by Shonali Bose. She also has a release coming up in Hollywood called Isn’t It Romantic? where she will feature in a supporting role.

First Published: Jan 12, 2019 17:22 IST