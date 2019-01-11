Priyanka Chopra hits the beach in a bikini as Nick Jonas turns photographer during their Caribbean vacation. See pics

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas are having the time of their lives ever since they decided to tie the knot. The couple has finally taken out some time to spend quality time with each other on a romantic vacation in the Caribbean. As the two headed from the snow-capped mountains in Switzerland to the beach, their new pictures from their romantic getaway are making their fans skip a beat.

Nick shared a glimpse of their fun moments from the beach. He shared a video of Priyanka, sporting a two-piece bikini, enjoying herself on a swing.

Nick Jonas clicks Priyanka Chopra as she enjoys her swing ride.

Nick Jonas turns photographer during their romantic getaway.

Nick also shared a candid picture with his wife along with the caption, “Mr. & Mrs. Jonas”. Dressed in a floral off-shoulder maxi, Priyanka can be seen embracing Nick, who is in a mustard suit, as he strikes a pose with a cigar in his hand. While there thousands of fans couldn’t help drooling over their loved up picture and showered praise in the comments section, it was Nick’s mom Danielle who made the cut. Taking a jibe at Nick’s fashion sense, she commented, “Like my mustard suit?”

The two had celebrated Christmas with their families including Priyanka’s mom Madhu Chopra and Joe Jonas’ fiancé and Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner. The entire Jonas family then flew off to the Swiss Alps to welcome the New Year.

After getting married in an extravagant ceremony at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur followed by three lavish receptions, the couple are rumoured to be planning a grand bash for their Hollywood friends in Los Angeles around the end of January. In a recent interview to Vogue, the former Miss World was asked to describe Nick in three words to which she answered, “Husband, calm, extremely loving.”

First Published: Jan 11, 2019 08:57 IST