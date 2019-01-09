Priyanka Chopra was asked to describe Nick Jonas in three words, here’s what she came up with

Priyanka Chopra has said that she hopes 2019 is ‘bigger and better’ for her, and that she’s grateful for the ‘beautiful contentment’ that she has in her life right now. The actor is featured in a new spread for Vogue India’s January issue, in which she was asked about husband Nick Jonas.

Asked to describe Nick in three words, Priyanka said, “Husband, calm, extremely loving.” She admitted that their busy schedules make it difficult for them to find time for each other. “You have to try an accommodate and make time for each other,” she said in an accompanying video, posted on the Vogue India Instagram page. “We’re both extremely working people, we both love our jobs, but at the same time we know that we have to prioritise each other as well.”

Priyanka said that both she and Nick are willing to ‘fly across the world’ even if it is just to spend ‘one day’ with each other. “But at the same time, we prioritise our jobs, and I think we both understand that about each other.”

Nick is an American actor/singer, who found fame as a teenager as part of the sibling boy band, The Jonas Brothers. He now pursues a solo career and was recently seen in a cameo in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

Priyanka and Nick were married in a lavish multiple-day ceremony at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace hotel in December. They followed it up with glitzy reception parties, held in New Delhi and Mumbai.

Priyanka will soon resume shooting for her upcoming film, tentatively titled The Sky is Pink, directed by Shonali Bose and co-starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. But first, she will be seen in a supporting role in her latest Hollywood film, Isn’t it Romantic, due out around Valentine’s Day.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 09, 2019 09:01 IST