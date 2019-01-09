Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas chill in the Caribbeans on extended romantic vacation. See pics

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ post wedding romantic getaways show no signs of ending. After extended New Year’s celebrations in the Swiss Alps, the celebrity couple is now in the Caribbeans. On Tuesday, the couple was spotted deboarding a plane, holding hands.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, Chopra and the American singer were accompanied by his brother Joe Jonas and sister-in-law-to-be and Game of Thrones star, Sophie Turner. A Pinkvilla report added that joining them were her mother, Dr Madhu Chopra, and brother, Siddharth. Priyanka also shared a new picture of the ocean, with just her legs visible.

Priyanka was seen wearing a pale, icy blue dress with sunglasses, while Nick kept it simple in a grey T-shirt, a pair of black pants and a fanny pack.

Later in the day, Priyanka also shared a picture of herself (with just her feat showing) by the ocean.

It may be recalled that all four of them — Priyanka, Nick, Joe and Sophie — shared pictures and videos from their time in Switzerland. Prior to that, the same set was in England, where they enjoyed the Christmas holidays with family and friends.

Priyanka and Nick got married in December at the Umaid Bhawan palace in Jodhpur, in wedding ceremonies spread across three days. Next up were wedding parties hosted in Delhi and Mumbai. The last one was the most glamorous of the lot with many Bollywood A-listers making it to the do.

Meanwhile Priyanka will get busy with the shoot of her next film, The Sky Is Pink, co-starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim and directed by Shonali Bose. She also has a release in Hollywood called Isn’t It Romantic, in which she will be seen in a supporting role.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 09, 2019 09:32 IST