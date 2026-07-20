FIFA World Cup 2026 Team of the Tournament: Messi, Mbappe and Rodri lead a Spain-dominated ultimate XI

The formation is a 4-1-2-1-2 diamond, designed to accommodate Messi and Mbappé centrally, keep Jude Bellingham in his most destructive attacking-midfield role and position Rodri at the base of the side.

That dominance is reflected in this Team of the Tournament. Six Spanish players make the XI, including the Golden Ball, Golden Glove and Best Young Player winners. However, the tournament’s two most devastating attackers - Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi -lead the line.

Spain ended the 2026 FIFA World Cup as its most complete team, defeating defending champions Argentina 1-0 after extra time to claim their second world title. Luis de la Fuente’s side controlled more than 65 per cent possession, registered 12 shots on target and completed over twice as many passes as Argentina in the final, eventually breaking through when substitutes Nico Williams and Ferran Torres combined for the winning goal.

Spain’s defence provides the foundation Unai Simón is the straightforward choice in goal. Spain’s goalkeeper won the Golden Glove after helping the champions record six clean sheets during an extraordinary defensive campaign. Spain conceded only once across eight matches, shutting out Portugal, France and Argentina during the knockout rounds.

Marc Cucurella must be used on the left, where he played throughout Spain’s campaign. Cucurella started every match, supplied two assists against Austria, and gave Spain intensity both in and out of possession. His ability to advance, recover and defend aggressively allowed Spain to maintain their territorial pressure.

The right-back position goes to Pedro Porro, who scored twice during the tournament. His second goal came in the semi-final against France, when he surged into the penalty area and finished the move that effectively secured Spain’s place in the final. His attacking productivity, combined with Spain’s defensive record, separates him from the other candidates.

Pau Cubarsi and Aymeric Laporte form the central-defensive partnership. Cubarsi was named the tournament’s Best Young Player after establishing himself at the heart of the competition’s strongest defence. His calmness was particularly evident in the final, where he completed 96 per cent of his passes and drew the foul that resulted in Enzo Fernández’s second yellow card.

Laporte provided the experience, left-footed distribution and positional security alongside him. Their partnership gave Spain the platform from which Rodri and the attacking players could control matches without leaving the side exposed.

Rodri controls a high-output midfield Every part of this team revolves around Rodri. The Golden Ball winner completed 756 passes at 93.2 per cent accuracy, made 26 tackles and recorded 40 recoveries across Spain’s eight matches. He also created 11 chances and was dispossessed only four times despite constantly receiving the ball in congested areas.

Rodri’s protection permits Michael Olise and Declan Rice to operate as the two No. 8s. Olise recorded seven assists, the most ever by a player in a single World Cup edition, and became France’s primary creative outlet during their run to the semi-finals.

Rice supplies the balance. England finished third after reaching the semi-finals, and Rice combined ball-winning work with a growing attacking contribution, including a goal in the remarkable 6-4 victory over France in the bronze-medal match. His presence prevents a midfield containing Olise and Bellingham from becoming structurally reckless.

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Ahead of them, Jude Bellingham takes the No. 10 position after scoring seven goals - the highest total by an England men’s player at a single major tournament. His late strike against France took him beyond the previous national record and secured the Bronze Boot.\W