Unai Simon breaks World Cup record as Spain's defence revives the ruthless spirit of 2010

There are World Cup nights that announce themselves through chaos, through goals, through the kind of football that leaves a stadium gasping. Then there are nights like Spain’s 1-0 win over Portugal, when victory arrives with a colder authority. No frenzy, no explosion, no need for excess. Just control, patience and a defensive calm that slowly removes the opponent from the match. Unai Simon has not conceded a goal in the World Cup 2026. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Portugal came with history, emotion and Cristiano Ronaldo’s shadow hanging over everything. Spain came with structure. By the end, that structure had swallowed the occasion. Mikel Merino’s late goal gave the match its headline, but Spain’s greater statement was made long before the ball hit the net. They had taken a high-pressure knockout tie, against a familiar rival, and turned it into another clean sheet.

A 1-0 win that felt like a warning Spain did not crush Portugal. They did not need to. That was the point. This was not a performance of domination in its loudest form; it was domination by denial. Portugal pushed, probed and waited for one loose Spanish moment. It never really came.

There were flashes of danger, because knockout football always finds a way to test a favourite. Ronaldo had his moments. Portugal tried to stretch Spain through the wide areas. There were late nerves, as there always are when a game is still alive at 0-0. But Spain never looked like a team losing emotional control of the night. Their defensive line held. Their midfield closed spaces before Portugal could turn possession into pressure. Their goalkeeper, Unai Simón, carried the assurance of a man who has made not conceding feel normal.

When Merino struck late, it did not feel like a stolen win. It felt like Spain finally putting a scoreline on the authority they had quietly built.

Unai Simón and the record that now belongs to Spain That clean sheet pushed Simón’s World Cup run without conceding to 609 minutes, the longest such streak by a goalkeeper in tournament history. The old benchmark had belonged to Italy’s Walter Zenga, whose 1990 record stood at 517 minutes according to FIFA’s count, with some records listing it at 518 depending on the counting convention. Peter Shilton’s 500-minute run for England sits third.

On paper, it is a goalkeeper’s record. In reality, it is a team’s portrait.

Simón has made saves, of course. No goalkeeper reaches this kind of number by watching football from a distance. But what makes Spain’s run so imposing is that he is rarely left exposed in the way desperate teams expose their keeper. Spain defend before the shot. They defend before the pass. They defend with possession, with angles, with pressure after losing the ball and with the discipline to make opponents attack through crowded, uncomfortable corridors.

That is why this streak feels bigger than an individual milestone. It speaks of a team that has rediscovered one of the deepest truths of tournament football: beauty may carry you into conversations, but defensive reliability carries you through rounds.

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The unmistakable echo of 2010 The image is becoming difficult to ignore. Spain in 2026 are starting to resemble the memory of Spain in 2010.

Not player for player. Not system for system. That would be lazy nostalgia. The 2010 side were built around a once-in-a-generation midfield machine, a team that could hypnotise opponents until the match had almost stopped belonging to them. This Spain are quicker, wider, more willing to attack directly and less dependent on endless circulation. They are not trying to recreate Xavi, Iniesta, Busquets and Alonso.

But the tournament face is familiar.

In 2010, Spain won the World Cup while conceding only two goals in the entire competition. After the group stage, they did not concede at all. Portugal, Paraguay, Germany and the Netherlands were all beaten 1-0 in the knockouts. That team’s glory is often remembered through the pass, the touch, the Iniesta winner and the golden generation’s technical command. Yet its real foundation was defensive cruelty. Once Spain took control, they gave almost nothing back.

The current side are beginning to wear the same expression. They may not always dazzle for 90 minutes, but they are becoming brutally hard to break. They make elite forwards look isolated. They make dangerous teams run into walls. They understand that a knockout match does not have to be beautiful throughout; it has to be managed, survived and then seized.

This Spain know how to live inside tension That is the most important similarity with 2010. Spain are learning to live inside narrow scorelines.

A 1-0 win can look fragile from the outside. Inside a World Cup, it can be the strongest result of all. It says a team can carry pressure without cracking. It says the players trust the plan even when the goal is delayed. It says the backline can protect the match long enough for one attacking moment to decide it.

Against Portugal, Spain showed exactly that. They did not panic when the breakthrough failed to arrive early. They did not turn reckless. They did not allow the emotional weight of the occasion to drag them into Portugal’s rhythm. They stayed Spanish: compact, technically secure, patient and ruthless enough when the chance finally came.

That is how champions often begin to look before the world fully accepts them as champions. Not flawless. Not always spectacular. But increasingly inevitable.

A wall with a goalkeeper’s name on it Simón will own the number. He deserves to. A World Cup record of 609 minutes without conceding is not a footnote; it is history. But Spain’s achievement is collective. It belongs to the defenders who deny shooting lanes, the midfielders who suffocate transitions, the wide players who recover into shape, and the coach who has built a side that can win without needing to perform a festival every night.

Portugal found that out in the harshest way. Ronaldo’s World Cup story met a team that refused to give him one last great scene. Spain did not just beat Portugal; they blanked them, contained them and outlasted them.

Spain once conquered the world by turning knockout football into a series of locked doors. Sixteen years later, another Spanish side is beginning to sound the same way when opponents knock.

No answer. No space. No goal.