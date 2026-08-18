AK-47 use during protest did not result in injury, Bihar govt tells Supreme Court

The Bihar government has told the Supreme Court that the use of AK-47 rifle to disperse the student protestors in Siwan did not result in any injury even as it admitted that a weapon of this type is not to be used in law and order situations. The response of the state admitted that the AK-47 is "to be used in special operations and not in law and order situations". (ANI/ Representational)

In an affidavit filed last week in the batch of petitions filed by students who suffered injuries on account of police brutalities in Delhi and other parts of the country following the Cockroach Janata Party’s protests over NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, the state government told the top court that shots were fired from AK-47 after the constable in question got “trapped” in the crowd.

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The affidavit said, “No one was injured from the bullets of AK-47,” as it detailed the incidents of July 25 when constable Abhishek Kumar, working in District Intelligence Unit, got trapped in the crowd that gathered near JP Chowk in Siwan and had to fire four rounds from his AK-47 in the air.

Bihar denies AK-47 injuries Denying that the shots fired from AK-47 resulted in injuries, the state told the court, “The injuries to protesters were neither caused by AK-47, nor the persons were located at the place where the constable fired from AK-47.”

The affidavit went on to suggest that action has since been taken against the constable who was placed under suspension for “undesired conduct” and departmental proceedings initiated against him. The response of the state admitted, “AK-47 is a platoon-level weapon. It is to be used in special operations and not in law and order situations.”

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The top court had on August 3 directed preservation of CCTV footage and withdrawal of cases against minors and those who had no criminal antecedents.