Aamir Khan’s brother Faisal is the actor’s doppelganger in new pic as he gets ready for singing debut. See pic

Actor Aamir Khan’s brother, Faisal Khan, will soon make his singing debut in an upcoming film titled Factory. The song called ‘Ishq Tera’ is said to be a romantic number.

Sharing Faisal’s latest picture, an online post mentioned: “Remember #faizalkhan he has now turned a singer. Actor Faissal Khan will be heard crooning for the first time in his next film Factory. Looking fit & fab, Faissal is remembered for his role in “Mela” . He will make his singing debut with a romantic number “Ishq Tera”.”

In the said picture, Faisal looks exactly like his famous brother. Faisal made his Bollywood debut with Mela (2000), which also starred Aamir and Twinkle Khanna.

Aamir and Faisal share a frosty relationship. The latter was reportedly undergoing treatment for schizophrenia for many years. Faisal had accused Aamir of getting him treated him without his consent, giving him wrong medicines and keeping him under house arrest. The actor has maintained that he was never ill. In an interview to HT in 2008, he had said, “Frankly, I was never ill.. what has been said so far was speculative and spread by my elder brother Aamir Khan and other family members. In fact, I was kidnapped.. I was under house arrest, unwanted drugs were given to me. On the judgment day, judge saab announced that I’m not suffering from any illness.. and that I’m normal and capable of handling life on my own. I should be treated as a normal person.”

In February 2008, a Bandra court announced that Faisal need not be in anyone’s custody and could live anywhere he wanted to.

First Published: Jan 16, 2019 13:05 IST