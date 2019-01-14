Aamir Khan, son Azad are deep in thought in new pic. We wonder what’s on their mind

Bollywood’s most talked-about father-son duos, Shah Rukh Khan-AbRam, and Saif Ali Khan-Taimur, have competition as Aamir Khan has shared a new picture on his Instagram, with son Azad Rao Khan. The two can be seen striking a similar pose for the camera, as if lost in deep though, with Azad sitting on his father’s shoulders. The actor seems to be making some colour choices for home interiors in the picture, which he shared with the caption, “Gehri soch :-).”

According to a few media reports, Aamir is gearing up for his next project, said to be based on the Mahabharata, which will probably be made as a seven-part web series. Shah Rukh had broken the news about Aamir’s next project in an interview to DNA. On being asked about his dream role, the Zero actor had replied, “Krishna from Mahabharata,” but added, “Krishna from Mahabharata has already been taken by Aamir so I will not be able to do that.”

Aamir was offered the Rakesh Sharma biopic, but he forwarded the offer to Shah Rukh, in order to focus on the Mahabharata adaptation. Writer Anjum Rajabali had also confirmed the news and had said, “Frankly, I was very keen that Aamir should do the film. He liked the script, we discussed it a lot and we had a lot of hopes about it. Unfortunately, Aamir is consumed with a larger sort of project called Mahabharata.”

The actor’s last big release, Thugs of Hindostan, was poorly received and failed to fulfil the expectations at the box office. The actor had even apologised for the film’s dismal performance. He had said, “I would like to take full responsibility for that. You can be sure that we tried our level best. There are people who have liked the film a lot and we would like to thank them. We are happy that they liked the film but that’s a minority. Majority of the people did not like the film and we are aware of the fact. So there is no doubt that we did go wrong. I want to apologise to the viewers who came to watch my film in the theatres as I was not able to entertain them despite trying my best. But those who came with so many expectations did not enjoy the film and I am feeling very bad about it.”

First Published: Jan 14, 2019 09:43 IST