Shah Rukh Khan confirms Aamir Khan will play Krishna in Mahabharata, says he wanted the role too

Actor Aamir Khan experienced disappointment this Diwali with the release of his film Thugs of Hindostan, which failed to perform well at the box office. However, it seems there is no looking back for the actor as he is working on his next, bigger project Mahabharata.

The idea has been in the pipeline since long but his friend and actor Shah Rukh Khan has now confirmed that Aamir is indeed making efforts to revive it. On being asked about what kind of role he would like to play during a chat with DNA, Shah Rukh replied ‘Krishna from Mahabharata’ but went on to add “Krishna from Mahabharata has already been taken by Aamir so I will not be able to do that.”

Media reports suggest that Mahabharata was to be made on a budget of around Rs 1000 crore but will now be made as a seven-part web series. Earlier, Aamir was to star in astronaut Rakesh Sharma’s biopic but forwarded the offer to Shah Rukh in order to work on his dream project. Writer Anjum Rajabali had also confirmed the same and said, “Frankly, I was very keen that Aamir should do the film. He liked the script, we discussed it a lot and we had a lot of hopes about it. Unfortunately, Aamir is consumed with a larger sort of project called Mahabharat.”

It has been a rough year for Aamir as Thugs of Hindostan, also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh, failed to impress the audience. The actor even apologised to moviegoers for not being able to entertain them. He had said on the sidelines of an award ceremony of India’s Storytellers Script Contest, “I would like to take full responsibility for that. You can be sure that we tried our level best. There are people who have liked the film a lot and we would like to thank them. Majority of the people did not like the film and we are aware of the fact. So there is no doubt that we did go wrong. I want to apologise to the viewers who came to watch my film in the theatres as I was not able to entertain them despite trying my best.”

