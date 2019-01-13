Shah Rukh Khan, son AbRam’s lazy day is based on weekend research but mom Gauri may not agree

Shah Rukh Khan’s big release of 2018, Zero, is done and the actor is in the mood to laze around. His favourite companion, youngest son AbRam, seems to be his partner in crime too as the two made a lounger their favourite place this Sunday.

Sharing a photo with AbRam, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “Weekend Research: “ A survey has found One in Three men are just as lazy as the other Two”. We r the other two and we don’t agree mom!” The mom in question is, of course, Gauri Khan and we wonder what she has to say about the “other two”.

Talking about AbRam earlier, Shah Rukh had said, “AbRam is extremely protective of me. There are times he watches somebody hit me on screen and he thinks it’s for real. So, the next time he meets them, he gives them dirty looks. He did that with Kajol after Dilwale because of that one scene during the interval.”

Talking about how AbRam is with him when he comes out to wave to his fans on special occasions, SRK said, “I think he loves being around me. On my birthdays, he would just come out to the balcony every hour. The fans keep screaming my name and he comes running to me and says, ‘Papa, peoples have come. Let’s go meet them’. He calls them ‘peoples’ and then, he drags me out because he enjoys waving out to them. He’s a smart, intelligent kid and extremely fun to be with. And with him, I become a kid myself.”

First Published: Jan 13, 2019 19:40 IST