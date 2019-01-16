Simmba is Rohit Shetty’s biggest hit, Ranveer Singh film beats lifetime business of Chennai Express. Here are 10 records it broke

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s Simmba, starring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan, has surpassed the lifetime collections (domestic) of Chennai Express. The film is now Rohit Shetty’s biggest grosser and stands at a collection of Rs 227 crore at the domestic box office.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh updated the box office figures of the film on Twitter, “#Simmba crosses *lifetime biz* of #ChennaiExpress and emerges Rohit Shetty’s highest grosser... [Week 3] Fri 2.60 cr, Sat 4.51 cr, Sun 5.30 cr, Mon 2.86 cr. Total: ₹ 227.71 cr. India biz. BLOCKBUSTER.” According to Bollywood Hungama, the lifetime collection of Chennai Express at the domestic box office stands at Rs 227 crore.

#Simmba crosses *lifetime biz* of #ChennaiExpress and emerges Rohit Shetty’s highest grosser... [Week 3] Fri 2.60 cr, Sat 4.51 cr, Sun 5.30 cr, Mon 2.86 cr. Total: ₹ 227.71 cr. India biz. BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 15, 2019

The film has also been doing well overseas. Taran had earlier updated the box office figures in his tweet, “#Simmba crosses $ 12 million from international markets, after Weekend 3... Total till 13 Jan 2019: $ 12.230 million [₹ 86.61 cr]... Has emerged Rohit Shetty’s highest grosser in #Australia [A$ 1,439,876; still going strong]... #Overseas.”

#Simmba crosses $ 12 million from international markets, after Weekend 3... Total till 13 Jan 2019: $ 12.230 million [₹ 86.61 cr]... Has emerged Rohit Shetty’s highest grosser in #Australia [A$ 1,439,876; still going strong]... #Overseas — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 14, 2019

The film had opened at Rs 20 crore and went on to become Ranveer’s highest opening film. According to Taran, Simmba collected Rs 150 crore in its first week and Rs 61 crore in its second week. It had entered the Rs 100 crore within five days of its release and went on to cross the Rs 200 mark in 12 days. It is also Rohit’s eighth consecutive film to have crossed the Rs 100 crore mark and has collected over Rs 350 crore globally.

#Simmba biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 150.81 cr

Week 2: ₹ 61.62 cr

Weekend 3: ₹ 12.41 cr

Total: ₹ 224.84 cr

India biz.

BLOCKBUSTER.#Simmba benchmarks...

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3

₹ 100 cr: Day 5

₹ 150 cr: Day 7

₹ 175 cr: Day 10

₹ 200 cr: Day 12

₹ 225 cr: Day 18

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 14, 2019

Simmba also stars Sonu Sood and Ashutosh Rana in prominent roles besides Ajay Devgn’s brief appearance in the film and the song ‘Mera Wala Dance’. Here are 10 records the film broke at the box office.

1. Simmba has become Ranveer’s second most successful film after Padmaavat which made Rs 525 crore worldwide.

2. Simmba is Rohit Shetty’s most successful film at the domestic box office with collections of Rs 227 crore after beating his earliest highest grossing film Chennai Express.

3. Simmba is Rohit’s eighth consecutive film to make Rs 100 crore, the only Bollywood filmmaker to attain such a track record.

4. Simmba is Ranveer most successful solo movie.

5. Simmba is Sara’s most successful film, too. Her first film Kedarnath made around Rs 66 crore.

6. Simmba is 13th film of 2018 to cross the Rs 100 crore mark.

7. Simmba is the third film of 2018 to enter the Rs 200 crore club after Sanju and Padmaavat.

8. Simmba is the Ranveer’s highest opening film. It opened at Rs 20.72 crore.

9. Simmba is Sara Ali Khan’s highest opening film, too.

10. According to Boxofficeindia, com, the film is 10th highest NETT grosser of all time.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 16, 2019 10:08 IST