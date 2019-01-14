Lohri 2019: Sara Ali Khan’s celebration with mom Amrita Singh is as warm as the festival. See pics

This Lohri was special for actor Sara Ali Khan whose second film Simmba has been churning crores at the box office. The actor celebrated the festival with her mother Amrita Singh and shared the glimpses of the festivities on her Instagram stories. Sara decked up in a silk kurta and Patiala salwar on the occasion paired with matching jootis. In one of the pictures shared by her, Sara can be seen near the bonfire with mother Amrita Singh, who is in a purple ethnic attire. She captioned it, “Lo aa gayi Lohri re.”

She also shared a picture with her friend twinning with her in ethnic pink. She also shared a picture with designer Sandeep Khosla, who too joined them in the Lohri celebrations.

Sara Ali Khan during the Lohri celebrations at her home. (Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan with her friend during Lohri celebrations. (Viral Bhayani)

The actor also attended the Marathi Taraka earlier during the day and bonded with several senior actors at the event. Besides sharing the stage with Asha Parekh, Bindu, Jaya Prada, Waheeda Rahman and Helen, she also shook a leg with veteran choreographer Saroj Khan. She was seen having a conversation with Asha while sitting beside her.

Sara Ali Khan shakes a leg with Saroj Khan at Marathi Taraka event. (Viral Bhayani)

Sara Ali Khan with Asha Parekh at Marathi Taraka event. (Viral Bhayani)

The actor made her debut with Kedarnath last year alongside Sushant Singh Rajput. She went on to star opposite Ranveer in Simmba that has already crossed the Rs 200 crore mark at the box office. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has collected Rs 224 crore in 17 days. The actor also made her debut on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan with father Saif Ali Khan.

#Simmba biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 150.81 cr

Week 2: ₹ 61.62 cr

Weekend 3: ₹ 12.41 cr

Total: ₹ 224.84 cr

India biz.

BLOCKBUSTER.#Simmba benchmarks...

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3

₹ 100 cr: Day 5

₹ 150 cr: Day 7

₹ 175 cr: Day 10

₹ 200 cr: Day 12

₹ 225 cr: Day 18

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 14, 2019

