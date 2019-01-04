After Simmba and Kedarnath’s success, Sara Ali Khan insists she’s still a normal girl from a normal household

It goes without saying that her film debut became the talk of the town way before she first faced the arc lights. And it doesn’t come as a surprise considering Sara Ali Khan’s distinguished family tree – she is the daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, besides being veteran actor Sharmila Tagore’s granddaughter. Ask her if she has, by now, gotten used to all the attention and she says: “Honestly, I don’t really think about it.”

After a pause, Sara – who is basking in the super success of Simmba – tries to decipher why she hasn’t been able to notice the madness around her. “It’s maybe because things have been absolutely crazy since the time Kedarnath (her debut venture with Sushant Singh Rajput) came out. I started off with the promotions of Kedarnath before it released, and even before that, Simmba’s songs and trailer started coming out, so that way, everything has been truly quick,” she says.

Even before the buzz around Simmba settles down, Sara is making news vis-à-vis her next films – talks go that the young actor will be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s next opposite Kartik Aaryan and Remo D’Souza’s dance film with Varun Dhawan. “Things have been moving so fast that I don’t get time to think about anything else [but work]. So, it’s like I am just going with the flow right now,” says Sara, who was recently a part of an exclusive Christmas photo shoot for us at Hotel Sun-n-Sand Mumbai.

The actor admits that she is “aware of the attention (on her)”. “More than attention, I look at it more as appreciation. But at the end of the day I have parents who I go home to. So while every day is overwhelming, for which, I feel thoroughly appreciated and grateful but I go back home as a normal girl to a normal household. It doesn’t get to your head then, so, all’s good,” she says.

First Published: Jan 04, 2019 09:45 IST