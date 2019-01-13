Simmba box office collection crosses Rs 350 cr mark globally, is Ranveer Singh’s biggest solo hit

Actor Ranveer Singh and director Rohit Shetty’s Simmba is roaring at the box office. The film, which has already made more than Rs 200 crore domestically, has now grossed Rs 350 crores globally. Sharing this news was the film’s producer Karan Johar.

Karan put out a tweet which simply said, “Simmba” and had several fire emojis. However, the poster said many more things: that the Ranveer starrer had crossed Rs 350 crores internationally, that it was Rohit’s eighth consecutive Rs 100 crore film and that it the director’s third Rs 200 crore film. That’s a lot of money, seriously.

It also said that the film was the highest grossing film ever for Reliance Entertainment, Rohit Shetty Picturez and Dharma Productions. Incidentally, it is also Ranveer’s biggest solo hit.

Meanwhile, trade analyst Taran Adarsh said that despite the film getting hit by the release of Uri - The Surgical Strike and The Accidental Prime Minister, the film still boasted of healthy numbers at the box office.

He wrote: “#Simmba gets affected by multiple new releases... Despite reduction in screen count, posts a healthy number on third Fri... Third Sat and third Sun should again witness growth... [Week 3] Fri 2.60 cr. Total: Rs 215.03 cr. India biz.”

Simmba, a remake of hit Telugu film Temper starring Jr NTR in the lead role, tells the story of a bent police officer who has a dramatic change of heart when a woman, known to him, is raped. The cop, then, goes on a rampage. The film has, of course, been treated in the Rohit Shetty way and that may have something to do with its stupendous success.

The film also stars Sara Ali Khan and Sonu Sood in significant roles.

