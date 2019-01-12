Sonu Sood pens emotional note for parents after Simmba’s success, says it feels incomplete without them

Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan starrer Simmba has been unstoppable at the box office for the last two weeks. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film has already crossed the Rs 200 crore mark in the domestic market.

While Ranveer’s performance in the film as a corrupt cop who finds his conscience has been praised, the film’s premise has been criticised. The film shows a corrupt cop who sets on a path of violence after a woman, known to him, is raped.

Meanwhile, actor Sonu Sood, who plays the film’s villain, is also basking under Simmba’s glow. However, the success and appreciation has aroused a mixed response in the actor. The Dabangg actor felt his success was bittersweet because his parents are no longer with him to savour his success.

Sonu took to Instagram and wrote a heartfelt note to his late parents in which he opens up about his success which came late, his years of struggle and how his parents were his biggest support systems.

He began his letter, saying, “Today when I sit & attend congratulatory calls from so many people on the success of my new movie, there is one call I miss the most... a call from u both.”

“A call that always came on all my little achievements whenever they happened. From signing my first movie to winning my first award, from scoring good marks to winning a medal in my college. Those calls meant so much to me,” he continued.

Sonu goes on to say how despite much success coming his way, he finds himself lonely. “Today when the breeze of success hits me, it hits me so hard because I find myself standing alone without you. Your smile filled with pride while watching my films was my biggest reward.”

He expresses a sense of regret that he took a bit longer to succeed and by then his parents were gone. “I had promised myself to reach my goals faster so I can enjoy that phase of life with you but I think I took a bit longer and by then you were gone.”

Read his complete post here:

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 12, 2019 14:30 IST