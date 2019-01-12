Uri box office day 1: Vicky Kaushal film surges ahead of Accidental Prime Minister as Simmba slows down

This week saw the release of two films, both centred on India and nationhood. However, Vicky Kaushal’s Uri seems to be finding greater traction with viewers than Anupam Kher’s The Accidental Prime Minister, according to early estimates. Of course, neither can come anywhere close to Ranveer Singh’s Simmba and its golden run at the box office.

According to a report in Box Office India, Uri’s box office collection on the opening day was “pretty good” having made an estimated Rs 8-8.25 crore nett. The report added that the Vicky Kaushal starrer should see “good growth over the weekend” and much of the film’s fate will depend on how “well the film will hold over the weekdays”. If this is so, then it is indeed good news for Vicky as this is his first solo release.

In fact, if predictions on the film are anything to go by, then Uri’s estimated opening figures are certainly better than what was predicted. Speaking to Hindustan Times, film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi had said that he expected the film to open at around Rs 7 crore. “Uri is a movie on a subject which is very raw and about which all of us as Indians feel strongly. The film should get traction at the box office,” he had said.

Also starring Yami Gautam, Mohit Raina, Kirti Kulhari and Paresh Rawal, the film has been directed by Aditya Dhar. Pitching strongly for the film, Vicky and the director was filmmaker Karan Johar, who tweeted on Saturday to say: “What and incredible actor @vickykaushal09 is! His performance is a blend of strength and sensitivity !!! This film will take the actor to stardom! He is OUTSTANDING! Great work by debut director @AdityaDharFilms !! He’s a director to watch out for!! Proud work!”

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher’s The Accidental Prime Minister too had a decent opening at the box office. The film grossed a decent Rs 3.25-3.50 crore nett at the end of day one, said the report. Being controversial too helped create a bit more awareness about the film.

Vijay Ratnakar Gutte directorial was overwhelmingly panned by critics and was dubbed “a propaganda film” from the word go. The Hindustan Times review said, “Gutte appears to be trying to make an episode of Yes Minister with a Priyadarshan-style background score, where lines aren’t allowed to remain dry and every eyebrow is arched with innuendo. There is amateurishness at every bend: shots cut off abruptly, some fade randomly to black, some characters speak without their lips moving at all, and the boom mic makes at least two appearances. The only things in the film’s favour are the lavish palatial rooms, and the smashing shirts worn by the man playing Singh’s aide.”

Meanwhile, the first blockbuster of the year, Ranveer Singh’s Simmba, is slowing down at the BO. The film made an estimated Rs 2.5 crore at the box office on its third Friday, says the web site. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh the film could well be on its way to make Rs 225 crore over the third weekend. He wrote: “#Simmba now eyes Rs 225 cr in Weekend 3, which should be an easy target to achieve... Much depends on the BO response to the new films [#UriTheSurgicalStrike, #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister] and to what extent they affect #Simmba, especially at multiplexes.”

The Ranveer Singh cop drama has earned an estimated Rs 215 crore till Friday, according to the web site, with Rs 150.81 crore coming from week one and Rs 61.62 crore from week two.

