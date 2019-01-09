Uri box office predictions: Vicky Kaushal film expected to open at Rs 7 crore

Uri: The Surgical Srike is the first big release of 2019 and looks promising from its thrilling trailer. Starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead role, the film has the potential to become his most successful solo release, says film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi. The film kickstarts the year on a patriotic note as it reconstructs the events of the 2016 Surgical Strikes carried out by the Indian Army after the Uri attack claimed the lives of 18 Indian soldiers. Rathi expects the film to open at around Rs 7 crore, which should be good for a solo Vicky Kaushal film.

Talking about Uri’s prospects at the box office, Rathi says, “Uri is a movie on a subject which is very raw and about which all of us as Indians feel strongly. The film should get traction at the box office.”

Rathi compared Vicky with the likes of Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao and said, “For every actor, there is a journey from where he goes from being an actor to a star. Vicky is on that journey. He has done such characters so far that people relate to him, identify him courtesy movies like Sanju and Raazi among others. People know that Vicky is a good actor and now that he is established and people recognise him, it is time to play on the front foot and do movies where the onus of recovery is on Vicky besides the content. A Vicky Kaushal on the box office is as good or bad as Rajkummar Rao or Ayushmann Khurrana today. While people like him and relate to him, it’s not clear if there are enough people who will come to watch him irrespective of how good or bad the movie is. The content of the film can help Vicky catapult himself in the league of stars very soon.”

On being asked if like Raazi, Uri can also cross the Rs 100 crore mark, Rathi says, “The possibility is certainly there but it depends on how entertaining the script is. If the script is engaging enough, anything can happen. The onus for a film’s success also lies on the writer and director of the film. If it will make it to the Rs 100 crore club depends how well it is written, narrated and directed.”

The film also stars Yami Gautam, Mohit Raina, Kirti Kulhari and Paresh Rawal and is set to release on January 11. The film has been directed by Aditya Dhar.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 09, 2019 17:10 IST