Latest Uri promos featuring Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam will make you look again. watch videos

Vicky Kaushal is set to open 2019 at the film theatres on a patriotic note with his film Uri: The Surgical Strike. The actor, who always has something new to offer, will now be seen as Major Vihan Shergill who leads a highly skilled team of soldiers to carry out the surgical strikes. The makers have been promoting the film by sharing gripping clips from the film, throwing light on how the Indian Army carries out its operations.

The film also stars Mohit Raina as Captain Karan Kashyap besides Yami Gautam, Kirti Kulhari and Paresh Rawal in prominent roles. Yami shared a special promotional video highlighting how the Indian soldiers take their positions without being noticed. She captioned the video, “Movements so swift and actions so stealthy, that their attack will go unnoticed, this is Indian Army’s art of subtle deception.” The video has been done so well that you will watch this particular clip again.

Amid the countdown to the film’s release on January 11, Mohit shared one more clip from the film showing him as a sniper.

Earlier, Vicky had also shared a few clips while building up the hype around the film. He had shared a captivating clip of how the soldiers use the night vision technology.

In another clip shared by him, the soldiers can be seen hiding under water and shooting the enemy out of nowhere.

