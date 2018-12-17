Vicky Kaushal admits to being in a serious relationship, but who’s he dating?

Vicky Kaushal has admitted to being in a relationship, although he has not revealed the name of the person he is seeing. In an appearance on Karan Johar’s chat show, Koffee with Karan, the Uri actor said, “It’s a new relationship, but it is very serious.”

Vicky had been rumoured to be dating actor Harleen Sethi, for whom he sang a song on Neha Dhupia’s show, No Filter Neha. The two have also been spotted together publicly.

During No Filter Neha, the host recalled how Vicky had asked to be invited to a party with the intention of being set up with someone he had his eyes on. But he ended up being introduced to a different woman. “Jaana tha Japan, pohoch gaye Cheen, samajh gaye na. That’s what happened,” Vicky said. When Neha asked him which person he would like to swipe right (super like) on Tinder, with Harleen among the options, he said that he would like to swipe up many times for Harleen, saying “Right, super up, up. Upmatlab jitna chadh jaaye.”

Speaking to Indian Express, Harleen said, “I believe love can happen twice, thrice and any number of times. It can also happen at any age. The ‘pyaar ek baar hota hai’ concept was only for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, where SRK himself fell in love twice.”

Harleen was most recently seen opposite Vikrant Massey in the AltBalaji series, Broken. Vicky has had a successful year professionally, having starred in Netflix’s Lust Stories and Love Per Square Foot. He was also seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi and Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan. The actor will next be seen in Uri, based on the Indian Army’s surgical strikes against alleged Pakistani terrorists.

